Bruins Urged to Give Star Young Forward $50 Million Contract

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney still has some major decisions to make regarding his roster. So far, the team’s top exec has navigated the offseason fairly well. Boston has brought in star winger J.J. Peterka and reliable defenseman Will Borgen via trades. Despite this, significant question marks remain about players currently in the lineup.

The Bruins will begin the 2026-27 season with several key players needing new contracts. This list includes Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Mason Lohrei, and Fraser Minten. Sweeney, however, will likely not extend all four of these players. Zacha and Lohrei have even been linked with trades this summer. Nevertheless, Minten will almost certainly be in Boston for the foreseeable future.

The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan is now urging the Boston Bruins to reward the young center with a lucrative long-term contract. According to the writer, Sweeney should extend the forward to an eight-year deal before the current CBA expires in mid-September. “Near the top of the list should be Boston hammering out a long-term extension for Fraser Minten, especially before the 22-year-old center’s value continues to rise with another full season under his belt,” writes Ryan.

Ryan also believes that the Bruins may even give Minten an annual salary of up to $7 million. While it would certainly be a significant contract, the NHL salary cap will continue to rise. Because of this, the reporter claims that the deal “could quickly turn into a steal,” assuming the youngster develops into a star in Boston. As of now, only five Bruins players earn at least $7 million AAV.

Boston Bruins can Afford to Reward Fraser Minten

Sweeney and the Boston Bruins have left themselves some financial freedom heading towards the new season. According to PuckPedia.com, the club has over $5.3 million in projected cap space. While another trade could happen soon, Boston likely has room to pay Minten. A potential extension will not kick in until next year. Because of this, the Bruins could use Mittelstadt’s $5.7 million AAV to help pay the young center.

As Ryan points out, the Boston Bruins rewarding Minten before he reaches his full potential is key. The Carolina Hurricanes previously made similar moves with Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven. Both budding stars signed long-term deals before the 2025-26 campaign. The young duo then emerged as key players during their team’s recent Stanley Cup triumph. Blake and Stankoven will earn a combined $11.1 million per year moving forward, and the deals are absolute steals for Carolina.

Boston’s GM Recently Raved About the Young Forward

The Boston Bruins clearly rate Minten and want to keep him. After all, the center broke out during 2025-26 by recording 35 points in his first full season. After the campaign ended, Sweeney praised the youngster, particularly how he handled an increased workload.

“Fraser spent some time, 50 games in, he spent some time up in that [first-line center] spot, which is not an easy spot to play in,” said Sweeney. “You’re seeing a hell of a lot harder matchups, you’re playing with a star player, and you’re trying to navigate a ton – he did a good job. People originally described Fraser as one player – why put a ceiling there? We’ll see what he is going to do.”

It is safe to say that the Boston Bruins made out very well in the deal to initially acquire Minten. Sweeney sent veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the youngster and draft picks.