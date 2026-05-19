Bruins Named Top Landing Spot for Star Veteran Defenseman

There is no secret that the Boston Bruins will be looking to strengthen their defense in the offseason. General manager Don Sweeney previously attempted to take a big swing by acquiring Rasmus Andersson in January. At one point, the move even appeared to be a foregone conclusion. Nevertheless, the star blueliner eventually landed with the Las Vegas Golden Knights instead.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz is now naming the Bruins as a top potential landing spot for Jacob Trouba. The veteran free agent has just finished off his massive seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million AAV) with the Anaheim Ducks. Trouba could still re-sign with the upstart Ducks, but negotiations have not progressed as of yet. Boston’s interest in the veteran could ultimately come down to how they fare with other targets.

It was recently revealed that Boston will once again try to sign Andersson this summer. The defenseman is set to become a free agent, but has been heavily linked with a return to Vegas once they sort out their salary cap issues. Tampa Bay Lightning blueliner Darren Raddysh will also be targeted by the Bruins. Nevertheless, Tampa would love to bring back the budding star with a fresh contract.

If Boston fails with Andersson and Raddysh, Trouba could essentially become a backup plan. This would not exactly be a bad third option. As Gretz points out, the physically imposing veteran would fit the mold of what Boston likes to have on their blue line.

Boston Bruins Have Cap Space to Give Jacob Trouba a Multi-Year Deal

Assuming the Boston Bruins do end up targeting Trouba, he would certainly strengthen an area of need. The star bounced back in a big way with the Ducks during the 2025-26 season. His 35 points were the most the veteran netted since the 2021-22 campaign with the New York Rangers. Boston only had one defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, reach this particular figure in the most recent season.

The Bruins desperately need to add depth to the right side of defense behind McAvoy. At the moment, the club has Andrew Peeke, Henri Jokiharju, and Mason Lohrei in this position. It seems incredibly unlikely that Sweeney will want to stick with these options heading towards the 2026-27 season.

According to Puckpedia.com, Boston has just over $15 million in projected cap space this summer. Although not a massive figure, the team currently has just one roster spot available. Trouba is not expected to receive a similar AAV as his most recent contract, but the Bruins could afford to give him a fairly substantial deal.

Trouba’s Age Could Become an Issue in Boston

The Boston Bruins, however, will have competition for Trouba’s signature. Along with the Ducks, the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks will likely be interested in the veteran as well. Nevertheless, the Red Wings could be out of the running, as it was previously reported that they were on Trouba’s previous no-trade list.

Perhaps the biggest possible issue in Boston’s pursuit of Trouba is his age. At 32, the veteran would not exactly align with Sweeney’s ideal targets. Despite this, the blueliner is still a capable player, and the Bruins may be forced to bend their rules if they miss out on other, more attractive defensemen.