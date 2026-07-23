Bruins Predicted to Sign Young Center on Short-Term Deal

The Boston Bruins still have to figure out what to do with Matthew Poitras this summer. After recently finishing out his three-year rookie contract, the forward has become a restricted free agent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney recently sent the youngster a qualifying offer, but the deadline has since passed without a signature.

While an agreement has not yet been ironed out, Boston still retains the player’s rights. The club can continue working on an extension or opt to trade him in the near future. Money, however, does not appear to be the sticking point in the situation. The Bruins’ offer to Poitras was a one-year, two-way deal for $840k. Boston hockey fans have speculated that the forward is holding out for a one-way contract.

Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo from the Pucks with Haggs podcast agree with this notion. According to Colageo, and agreed by Haggerty, Poitras is likely to bet on himself and sign a one-year, one-way deal to remain with the Boston Bruins. “I won’t be surprised if this turns out to be a one-year, one-way [deal] at a modest number in which Poitras… as Elliotte [Friedman] would say on 32 Thoughts, bets on himself,” Colageo said on the podcast.

According to Colageo, Poitras has stepped up his game in recent months. The podcaster specifically pointed out the forward’s stellar play during the recent AHL playoffs with Providence. The center picked up four points in as many postseason games, but Colageo also appreciated his defensive attributes.

Boston Bruins Urged to Deploy Matthew Poitras on the Fourth Line

Poitras was previously a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft by the Boston Bruins. After recording a ridiculous 95 points in 63 games with the OHL’s Guelph Storm, the forward was given a chance in Boston during the 2023-24 season. He managed to rack up 15 points in 33 games during his NHL rookie campaign. Nevertheless, the center has not been able to remain on Boston’s roster full-time.

Despite this, Poitras is still just 22 and perhaps too talented to give up on so soon. He most recently recorded 44 points in 69 regular-season games with Providence during the 2025-26 season. At the moment, Daily Faceoff has him on the outside looking in on Boston’s depth chart. The outlet believes that veteran Sean Kuraly will be the Bruins’ fourth-line center heading into the new campaign.

The guys at the Puck with Haggs podcast, however, believe this is wrong. They think that Sweeney and Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm should have Poitras in the starting lineup. If so, the youngster would likely be deployed alongside wingers Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic.

Boston Likely Receiving Calls on Young Center

Sweeney and the Boston Bruins could still end up trading Poitras, though. The idea of letting go of the promising youngster was previously discussed in the spring. The Edmonton Oilers have since been urged to target the young Boston forward in recent weeks. Edmonton needs to acquire young talent, and could turn to the Bruins for help.

The Oilers are also unlikely to be the only team potentially interested in Poitras. Ultimately, Sweeney and the Bruins need to determine if they are willing to give the center a real shot in the NHL. If not, a summer trade could become the most likely outcome.