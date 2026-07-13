Bruins Named Top Landing Spot for 44-Point Star Center

The Boston Bruins are being linked with making another major trade this summer. Heading into the current offseason, general manager Don Sweeney needed to make some moves to strengthen his team. While the Bruins made the recent playoffs, they were beaten in the first round by the Buffalo Sabres.

So far, Sweeney has already brought in star winger J.J. Peterka in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Mammoth. The forward is expected to play on the top line alongside David Pastrnak. Now it seems as if Boston could turn their attention to the center position. Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson has named the Boston Bruins as one of the top landing spots for Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright.

The former fourth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL draft has been linked with a potential move out of town for months. Nevertheless, a pending trade now appears to be significantly more likely. Kurt Overhardt, Wright’s agent, recently revealed that Seattle has agreed to trade his client at some point this summer. The Kraken are moving on from their former top trade pick after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

Wright recently recorded just 12 goals and 15 assists (27 points) in 74 games this past season. This was a significant drop-off in offense following his 44-point campaign during the previous year. The young center’s point total was not Wright’s only lackluster statistic on the season. He also saw his faceoff success rate drop from 44.4% to just 39.7% during the 2025-26 campaign.

Boston Bruins Hopeful Shane Wright Needs a Change of Scenery

While Wright took a step backwards last season, the Boston Bruins would be hoping that the youngster just needs a change of scenery. In fact, the center’s productivity fell after the Kraken introduced Lane Lambert as their head coach. A similar situation also recently occurred with Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish. The fellow top draft pick was recently dealt to the St. Louis Blues.

Interestingly enough, the Bruins were previously linked to McTavish before his move to St. Louis. A pivot to Wright would certainly make sense. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently included the young center in his latest NHL trade board. Johnston acknowledged Wright’s disappointing 2025-26 campaign, but also pointed out the 22-year-old’s attractive contract situation and the fact that he still “profiles as an intriguing two-way center.”

Boston Could Dangle Mason Lohrei to Land Wright

Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei was included in the NHL insider’s trade board as well. Like Wright, Lohrei also recently endured a fairly disappointing campaign. In fact, the blueliner was even a healthy scratch at times during the 2026 postseason. Sweeney potentially including Lohrei in a deal for Wright would not be a surprise. Boston, however, would also have to add in draft picks and/or prospects in the deal.

Nevertheless, this should not be a problem for the Bruins. The club has several attractive draft picks and multiple quality prospects to work with. Boston’s situation at center is seemingly up in the air. Pavel Zacha has been linked with a trade, and Elias Lindholm has not been able to live up to his massive contract. Potentially landing Wright would give Sweeney and the Bruins another young option at the position.