Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Suffers Scary Leg Injury

The Florida Panthers, who just welcomed back captain Sasha Barkov from a year’s long absence last season, just lost him again thanks to an awkward left-leg injury last week against the San Jose Sharks.

Thankfully, they avoided what was the worst-case scenario, and he’ll only miss a handful of weeks and could be back at some point in late November rather than missing the entire year again.

However, the Panthers once again suffered another significant injury, this time to former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand once again.

Former Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Appeared To Suffer A Major Lower-Body Injury

During the Panthers’ recent game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, Marchand crashed into the post while driving to the net, and his leg bent awkwardly as he collided with the post.

Immediately, he fell to the ice in significant pain, and was eventually helped up to his skates and assisted off the ice with help from his teammates, unable to put any weight on his leg.

Marchand, who was only playing his second game of the season, missed significant time last season with an injury that eventually required surgery.

In 52 games played last season, Marchand scored 27 goals with 27 assists.

The Panthers Are Already Dealing With Major Injury Concerns Yet Again

Last season, the Panthers played the entire campaign without Barkov, along with several months’ worth of time without Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand, along with several other players.

According to head coach Paul Maurice, the club isn’t lacking in depth and has no choice but to navigate forward.

“I mean, we have a little experience with Sasha going down, so it wasn’t quite as shocking the second time it happened,” Maurice said via NHL.com. “We know we have good depth, and there’s a threshold for any team, a number of injuries you just can’t survive, and we passed that early last year. So, real good resolve here. The tank is deep right now. We had a big summer off, so we’re strong.”