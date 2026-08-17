Boston Bruins’ $66 Million Star Earns Top-5 NHL Ranking

The Boston Bruins got some offseason validation for one of their cornerstone players.

Jeremy Swayman was ranked No. 5 on NHL Network’s “Top 10 Goalies Right Now” list released Aug. 17, placing him behind only Vasilevskiy, Hellebuyck, Shesterkin and Sorokin.

The ranking follows a bounce-back 2025-26 season that restored Swayman’s place among the NHL’s top goaltenders.

NHL Network’s list emphasized recent performance, particularly the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and also weighed longer-term results and future upside.

The placement confirms the 27-year-old as one of the pillars of the club’s next phase.

Swayman’s Bounce-Back Earns League-Wide Recognition

Swayman’s response to a strenuous 2024-25 campaign gave NHL Network enough to work with.

The Bruins goaltender went 31-18-4 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .908 save percentage across 55 games last season, setting a career high in victories.

His 1,426 saves ranked fifth in the league, while his 38 starts with a save percentage of .900 or better led all NHL goalies.

In 204-25 Swayman went 22-29-7 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .892 save percentage, when Boston missed the playoffs. NHL.com detailed the year-to-year improvement earlier this month.

He responded by helping the Bruins finish 45-27-10 and secure the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card berth in 2025-26. His regular-season work also earned him his first career Vezina Trophy finalist nod.

Boston’s season review of Swayman noted that his 31 wins tied for fourth among NHL goalies. He was steady at home as well, with his .920 home save percentage leading goalies who made at least 20 appearances on home ice.

Overall, Swayman brought a strong track record into this year. He shared the William M. Jennings Trophy with Linus Ullmark in 2022-23 and has now recorded at least 20 wins in five consecutive seasons.

His comprehensive body of work helped him finish one spot ahead of Logan Thompson and one spot behind Sorokin on NHL Network’s latest list.

Bruins Core Continues to Draw NHL Network Praise

Swayman is the third major Bruins player to earn prominent recognition in NHL Network’s offseason countdown series.

David Pastrnak ranked No. 2 among the league’s top 20 wings on Aug. 2 after producing 100 points in 77 games last season. The 30-year-old reached the 100-point mark for a fourth consecutive season and finished with a career-high 71 assists. NHL.com’s complete wing rankings put only Nikita Kucherov ahead of him.

Charlie McAvoy followed at No. 11 on the network’s top 20 defensemen list. McAvoy set career highs with 61 points and 50 assists in 69 games, giving Boston yet another high-end season from one of its well-known leaders.

The three rankings provides a useful snapshot of where the Bruins stand heading toward 2026-27. Boston is in transition around several younger pieces, but Swayman, Pastrnak and McAvoy give the roster proven stars at three premium positions.

NHL.com described the Bruins as a team attempting to take another step in its retool after returning to the playoffs last season.

Swayman’s rebound cemented more certainty in net, and his latest ranking reinforces how heavily Boston can continue to lean on him.

But now in 2026 and beyond, he needs to sustain his top-level prowess.

For a Bruins team trying to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, that’s the necessary place to start.