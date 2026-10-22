Bruins Announce Jeremy Swayman Decision Before Predators Game

The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden Thursday night, after a disappointing end to a near-perfect western road trip. The Bruins dropped a sudden-death overtime decision to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

The defeat was the only blemish on a road trip that saw the Bruins sweep all three games in California, against the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings. The Bruins had also beaten the Utah Mammoth and Philadelphia Flyers at home, so the overtime loss snapped a winning streak at five.

The Bruins look to get back into the win column against the 3-2-3 Nashville Predators Thursday night, in a game that will be live-streamed nationally by ESPN+. But before the game, the Bruins made an announcement about who will be tending the twine against Nashville.

Michael DiPietro, the Bruins’ 27-year-old backup, starts in goal for Boston tonight against the Predators, the Bruins announced, giving Jeremy Swayman a night off at TD Garden, according to The Boston Globe.

DiPietro makes his third start of the 2026-27 season with Boston at a 7-2-1 record entering the game.

Coach Marco Sturm confirmed the decision after morning skate and announced no other lineup changes, according to NHL reporter Shawn Hutcheon. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, with Juuse Saros expected in the Predators’ net.

Why the Bruins Are Resting Swayman Against Nashville

Swayman has started eight of Boston’s first 10 games, posting a 6-1-1 record with a 1.98 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and one shutout, according to NHL.com. He played Tuesday in the overtime loss at Dallas, stopping 22 of 25 shots.

“First of all, he didn’t play for a while, so [we] want to get him in as soon as possible. And I think the rotation kicked in, and even after this road trip, [we] thought today was the best time to put him in,” Sturm said of DiPietro, prior to the backup’s Oct. 16 start in Anaheim, as quoted by Boston Hockey Now.

Nothing reported points to an injury for Swayman, who is projected to return Saturday against San Jose.

Swayman, 27, was born in Anchorage, Alaska. Boston drafted him 111th overall in 2017, he developed at the University of Maine, and he signed an eight-year, $66 million contract in October 2024, according to a InGoal Magazine profile.

He owns 138 wins, a 2.59 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 19 shutouts in 253 games. He shared the 2022-23 William M. Jennings Trophy with Linus Ullmark, slipped to a .892 save percentage in 2024-25, then rebounded to roughly .908 over 55 games last season.

NHL EDGE‘s Swayman goaltender tracking data places his overall and high-danger save percentages in high percentiles this season. Goalies such as Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger have posted the league’s top marks in strong years, and Swayman’s numbers rank him with the established No. 1 starters.

Michael DiPietro’s Path to the Boston Crease

DiPietro, born June 9, 1999, in Windsor, Ontario, went 64th overall to the Vancouver Canucks in 2017 after starring for the Windsor Spitfires. He played in Vancouver from 2018 to 2022 without a win. Boston acquired him with prospect Jonathan Myrenberg for Jack Studnicka on Oct. 27, 2022, according to Elite Prospects.

Providence is where he rebuilt. In 2024-25 he went 26-8-5 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, winning the Baz Bastien Award as the AHL’s top goaltender and the Les Cunningham Award as league MVP, according to Inside the Rink.

The road included a near exit from hockey, a stranded cross-country drive after the trade and work with goalie coach Mike Dunham, according to The Athletic‘s profile of DiPietro.

“Wonderful kid… polite and works hard,” Sturm said, as quoted by The Athletic.

DiPietro lost 4-1 at Minnesota on Oct. 3, stopping 26 of 29 shots in the second half of a back-to-back, according to NHL.com. On Oct. 16, he beat Anaheim 4-2 for his first NHL win, stopping 26 of 28 shots at 27 years, 129 days old, according to Ginohard‘s report.

He enters tonight at 1-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.