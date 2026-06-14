Bruins Announce Multi-Year Contract For Young Forward

The Boston Bruins managed to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26 after having missed the previous season, but their stay in the annual dance was a short one. They were eliminated in six games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal by the divisional rival Buffalo Sabres, who were making their first playoff appearance since 2011.

While sniper David Pastrnak managed to extend Boston’s season with an overtime game-winner in Game 5 of the series, it would be the Sabres who assumed control from that point on, winning on Boston’s ice at TD Garden to bring their campaign to an end the following contest. It seemed as though the Bruins were entering the offseason with more questions than answers.

And while the work of general manager Don Sweeney began from the second the horn sounded to conclude Boston’s season, he’s taken care of one important matter of personnel business involving a young forward.

The Boston Bruins Have Announced A Contract For Attilio Biasca

The Bruins have announced the signing of forward Attilio Biasca, who was never drafted into the NHL, to a two-year contract which carries a salary cap hit of $980,000. The contract will begin in the fall, and runs through the 2027-28 NHL season.

The Swiss-born Biasca is coming off a standout 2025-26 campaign with HC Fribourg-Gottéron of the Swiss National League. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound winger posted 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points in 45 games while finishing with an impressive plus-20 rating.

His 15 goals were ranked second overall on the club, and he played a key role in helping Fribourg-Gottéron secure the very first Swiss League championship in franchise history. Before joining Fribourg-Gottéron, Biasca spent two seasons with EV Zug from 2023-25, where he accumulated 30 goals and 22 assists for 52 points across 129 career Swiss National League contests between the two organizations.

Prior to beginning his professional career, he spent three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL, recording 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) in 118 games from 2020-23 while continuing his development against top junior competition. On the international stage, Biasca helped Switzerland capture a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, contributing one goal and two assists in 10 tournament appearances.

He has also represented his country at three consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships in 2021, 2022, and 2023, in addition to competing at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, showcasing his experience on hockey’s biggest international stages.

Attilio Biasca Is Described As A “Tank” In His Scouting Profile

According to his scouting profile via Elite Prospects, Biasca is described as a “tank” with strong speed.

“Biasca’s a tank,” his scouting profile read. “Even when tries to play with more finesse, he still ends up running over opponents. Every chance he gets, he challenges defenders, pushes them back with his speed, or charges through them. He consistently generates scoring chances off the rush by leveraging his straight-line speed, his strength in 1-on-1 situations, and his shot.”

He could very well secure a spot on Boston’s roster in the fall if he has a strong showing in Training Camp and the preseason, or he’ll otherwise find himself playing with the American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins.