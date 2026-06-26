Report: Bruins Closing In On Deal For Former Rival 28-Goal Scorer

The 2026 NHL Draft has officially arrived, and the Boston Bruins currently hold the No. 23 overall selection. As of right now, the Bruins still hold their first round pick.

But according to a new report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins are close to acquiring a former 28-goal scorer that once played for a divisional rival.

Per Friedman, the Bruins are in talks with the Utah Mammoth to acquire forward JJ Peterka, who began his career with the Buffalo Sabres before being dealt to Salt Lake City last offseason as part of the Josh Doan deal.

Friedman wrote on X:

“Hearing Boston and Utah are working on a JJ Peterka deal. We will see how this develops.”