Bruins Could Get More for Pavel Zacha Than They Expect

The Boston Bruins may have a difficult decision to make with Pavel Zacha, but they could also have an opportunity to turn the veteran center into a significant return. If the Bruins decide to move him, the timing could be more important than the player himself.

Zacha’s value may never be higher than it is right now. That creates a compelling argument for Boston to explore the trade market rather than waiting until his contract situation becomes more complicated.

The Bruins could land a first-round pick and a prospect, among other pieces, for Zacha, especially if multiple teams view him as a legitimate middle-six center who can provide both offensive production and versatility.

Teams looking for a legit middle-six center, like the LA Kings or Montreal Canadiens, might be willing to pay up. And that might be far more valuable than simply keeping him and hoping a future extension works out.

Now May Be the Best Time to Trade Pavel Zacha

The biggest reason for the Bruins to consider moving Zacha is that his market value appears to be peaking.

Just about every team in the league is looking for centers, particularly those who can contribute offensively while handling significant minutes. Zacha’s combination of experience, size and versatility makes him more appealing than a one-dimensional rental player. If there’s a team out there seriously willing to pony up, Boston should take advantage of that interest.

There is another important factor: there is no guarantee the Bruins can afford to keep him.

If Zacha’s asking price rises significantly, Boston could find itself facing an uncomfortable decision. The Bruins have to consider their broader salary structure and determine whether committing substantial money to Zacha is the best use of their cap space.

It’s too much of a risk to try and negotiate a contract, and then hit the wall. Other teams would know Boston needs to move on, potentially zapping all of the Bruins’ leverage.

Trading him while his value is strong would allow Boston to control the situation rather than react to it.

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Bruins Should Aim High With a Zacha Trade

If Boston does decide to move Zacha, it should not settle for a modest package simply because the player is available.

The conversation for the Bruins should start with a first-round pick and a quality prospect.

There’s one other thing to keep in mind. The Bruins also have to think about timing. If they wait another year and Zacha’s production declines, his contract situation becomes more complicated or the market for centers changes, Boston may no longer have the same advantage.

That is why the argument for trading Zacha is not necessarily about believing he is a bad player. It’s quite the opposite.

The Bruins should consider trading him because he may be worth more to another team today than he will ever be worth to Boston again.

If Boston can turn that value into a first-round pick and a legitimate prospect, it could provide the organization with assets that remain valuable long after Zacha’s current contract situation is resolved.

Of course, the question would turn to replacing Zacha in the lineup. But that’s a story for another day.