Bruins Could Lose Forward Who Hit Career Highs Last Season

The Boston Bruins managed to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this spring, marking a return to the annual tournament for the first time since 2024 after having failed to qualify last spring.

However, their stay in the postseason was short, as they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal by the divisional rival Buffalo Sabres in six games. Despite sniper David Pastrnak’s best efforts to stave off elimination with an overtime goal in Game 5 to extend the series, Boston’s momentum was halted just days later.

Since then, there have been a handful of changes to their roster, which include the trade of Joonas Korpisalo to the rival New York Rangers, the loss of Fabian Lysell via trade, and the departure of Viktor Arvidsson via free agency.

And according to a key NHL Insider, it might not be long until the Bruins are faced with another notable departure.

The Boston Bruins May Soon Lose Forward Pavel Zacha

The Bruins acquired forward Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in the summer of 2022 in return for forward Erik Haula, and eventually signed him to a four-year, $19 million contract.

That contract expires after the upcoming season comes to a close, and the Bruins could be faced with a difficult choice of either trading him or risk losing him for nothing next summer on the free agent market.

According to NHL Insider Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet, Zacha is likely heading to market next summer.

“From the team perspective, it’s a tricky time to negotiate a potential extension for Zacha because he blew past his previous career-best of 21 goals to pop 30 last year as part of a strong 65-point showing,” he wrote.

“He’s been a great fit in Boston since the B’s acquired the 2015 sixth-overall pick from the New Jersey Devils in the summer of 2022.”

Dixon then noted that the Bruins have been willing to listen to trade offers for Zacha in the past.

“Even if Zacha — who turns 30 near the end of this coming season — is unable to reproduce the offence he showed last year, he’s still a big, versatile forward who is going to attract attention,” he wrote. “The Bruins have been willing to at least listen on Zacha as part of trades in the past, so the idea of him moving on is by no means farfetched.”

Zacha was a major reason why the Bruins returned to the postseason earlier this spring, as he registered a career-high 30 goals with 35 assists in 78 games played in 2025-26.

Pavel Zacha Can Become A UFA Next Summer

A Czech native, Zacha was originally taken by the Devils in the first round (sixth overall pick) of the 2015 NHL Draft while he was playing for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL.

He’d eventually make his NHL debut with the Devils in the 2015-16 season while splitting time with the American Hockey League affiliate Albany Devils.

He would eventually be traded to the Bruins for Erik Haula in 2022, and later signed to a four-year contract.

So far in his NHL career, Zacha has appeared in 706 games, and has tallied 155 goals with 252 assists for 407 points, while also accumulating 193 penalty minutes.

Zacha has also added two goals and 13 assists in 31 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.