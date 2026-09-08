Bruins Fans Asked To Note Of Patrice Bergeron Jersey Retirement Change

The Boston Bruins announced that they will be retiring the No. 37 jersey number of former captain Patrice Bergeron, one of the top players in team history, in December of the upcoming season.

It’s a well-deserved honor for Bergeron, who not only helped the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011, but also helped bring them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019 while later succeeding Zdeno Chara as captain.

Bergeron, who was also selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer for the Class of 2026, will be on hand as the Bruins raise his number to the rafters alongside other former club icons like Chara, Ray Bourque, and Cam Neely on Dec. 1, before Boston hosts the Colorado Avalanche.

The Boston Bruins Have Announced A Key Time Change For Patrice Bergeron’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony

According to the Bruins’ official website, the time of the game on Dec. 1 has been changed to 8:00 p.m. ET.

The notice read:

“The National Hockey League announced today that puck drop for the Boston Bruins home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 1, 2026, featuring the retirement of Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37, has been moved to 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to warm-ups, the Bruins will bestow the club’s highest honor upon former captain and forward Patrice Bergeron (2003-23) by raising his No. 37 to the TD Garden rafters during a special number retirement ceremony.”

In June, The Bruins Announced Patrice Bergeron’s Jersey Would Be Hung From The Rafters At TD Garden

Bergeron, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 later this year, will have the honor bestowed upon him, as announced by the Bruins in June.

Bergeron will become the 14th player in Bruins history to have his number retired.

After the Bruins were eliminated in a shocking first-round upset in the 2023 playoffs, Patrice Bergeron decided it was time to bring his illustrious career to an end.

Boston originally selected Bergeron with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He reached the NHL later that year, making his debut in October. Bergeron would spend his entire 19-season career in Boston before officially announcing his retirement in July 2023.