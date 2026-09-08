Bruins Fans Asked To Note Of Patrice Bergeron Jersey Retirement Change

The Boston Bruins announced that they will be retiring the No. 37 jersey number of former captain Patrice Bergeron, one of the top players in team history, in December of the upcoming season.
It’s a well-deserved honor for Bergeron, who not only helped the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011, but also helped bring them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019 while later succeeding Zdeno Chara as captain.
Bergeron, who was also selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer for the Class of 2026, will be on hand as the Bruins raise his number to the rafters alongside other former club icons like Chara, Ray Bourque, and Cam Neely on Dec. 1, before Boston hosts the Colorado Avalanche.
The Boston Bruins Have Announced A Key Time Change For Patrice Bergeron’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony
According to the Bruins’ official website, the time of the game on Dec. 1 has been changed to 8:00 p.m. ET.
“The National Hockey League announced today that puck drop for the Boston Bruins home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 1, 2026, featuring the retirement of Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37, has been moved to 8 p.m. ET.
Prior to warm-ups, the Bruins will bestow the club’s highest honor upon former captain and forward Patrice Bergeron (2003-23) by raising his No. 37 to the TD Garden rafters during a special number retirement ceremony.”
In June, The Bruins Announced Patrice Bergeron’s Jersey Would Be Hung From The Rafters At TD Garden
Bergeron, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 later this year, will have the honor bestowed upon him, as announced by the Bruins in June.
“Throughout his 20 years with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron was the ultimate professional, demonstrating a unique blend of leadership, integrity, humility and class,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in the press release on June 18. “Patrice consistently set the standard on and off the ice, becoming one of the best players in the game while demonstrating for the next generation what it meant to be a Bruin. As one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold, it is only fitting that his No. 37 makes its way to the Garden rafters.”
“Patrice was the kind of rare, generational talent that every team wanted,” said Bruins Owner and Governor, Jeremy M. Jacobs in the official press release. “He was a deftly skilled playmaker and the undeniable greatest defensive forward in the NHL’s history. But it was the leadership he provided on the ice and in the locker room that made him truly stand apart and an all-time legend of the Boston Bruins.”
Bergeron will become the 14th player in Bruins history to have his number retired.
After the Bruins were eliminated in a shocking first-round upset in the 2023 playoffs, Patrice Bergeron decided it was time to bring his illustrious career to an end.
Boston originally selected Bergeron with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He reached the NHL later that year, making his debut in October. Bergeron would spend his entire 19-season career in Boston before officially announcing his retirement in July 2023.
Bruins Fans Asked To Note Of Patrice Bergeron Jersey Retirement Change