Bruins Have Big Hole and It’s Not Down the Middle

There has been so much talk about the Boston Bruins’ need for a top-six center. Then again, that’s an argument that could be made for every team in the NHL. It’s hard to find a team in the league that doesn’t need another top-six piece down the middle.

While that’s a big need for the Bruins, there’s another. And it’s one that the club could hopefully address sooner rather than later: A scoring, puck-moving defenseman.

Boston has one of the top 10 blueliners in Charlie McAvoy. When he’s on his game, it’s tough to find another defenseman who could top McAvoy. The Bruins top rearguard doesn’t put up Cale Makar or Quinn Hughes-like offensive numbers. But his overall game more than makes up for any offensive shortcomings. That’s why McAvoy is so valuable in the eyes of every other team in the league.

However, the Bruins lack another blueliner who could take some of the offensive responsibility away from McAvoy. Perhaps a more offensive-minded defenseman like an Erik Karlsson type wouldn’t hurt Boston’s blue line.

But like finding top-six centers, landing puck-moving, scoring defensemen isn’t easy. And even when they become available, they’re not cheap to acquire.

Could Bruins Become Players for Quinn Hughes?

One question mark that has become a talking point around the league is the fact that Quinn Hughes has yet to extend in Minnesota. The longer Hughes remains unsigned, the more questions will emerge regarding the Norris Trophy winner.

As such, could the Bruins become players for Hughes? Whether it’s via trade or in free agency, could Boston become a destination for Hughes?

It’s a question that Bruins fans would have to ask themselves. It was evident that Boston had the inside track on Rasmus Andersson before the Swedish blueliner chose Vegas over Boston.

So, would it be out of the question to think that the Bruins might have a chance at Hughes? Perhaps it might be implausible, considering that the chatter suggests Hughes’ dream is to play with his brothers. Unless the Bruins could land all three Hughes brothers, it might be a bit unlikely that Hughes chooses the Bruins over the New Jersey Devils.

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Does Boston Have Any Other Options?

Well, short of Cale Makar suddenly becoming available, the Bruins may not have any real options at a high-end, puck-moving defenseman. Zach Werenski was believed to be on the block for a while. Nevertheless, it seems that ship has sailed for now.

Erik Karlsson’s name has picked up in trade chatter around the league. It seems that almost every team in the league would be interested in the three-time Norris Trophy winner. The only thing that may keep some teams from pulling off that deal would be the acquisition cost.

If the Bruins could come up with an offer the Pittsburgh Penguins could entertain, and Karlsson is willing to waive his no-trade clause, it might just be the best option out there.

Sure, it would be a bit of a stopgap at this point. Still, Boston wants to keep up with the Atlantic Division arms race. That’s why Don Sweeney can’t afford to stop searching for another high-end puck-moving blueliner to complement the massive skill set Charlie McAvoy brings to the table.