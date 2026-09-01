Bruins Forward James Hagens Gets Honest About Time In Boston So Far

The Boston Bruins made forward James Hagens their first round pick (seventh overall selection) in the 2025 NHL Draft while he was playing locally for Boston College, and he was able to make his NHL debut at the tail end of the 2025-26 NHL season, appearing in Boston’s two final regular season contests.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm felt strongly enough about him to keep him in the lineup for their opening three games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While he didn’t finish the postseason series, there remains great potential for him in the future.

Boston Bruins Forward James Hagens Has Loved His Time With The Club So Far

Following a recent informal skate at the Bruins’ practice facility, Hagens expressed his gratitude for the Bruins and said that he’s attempting to soak up as much as he can from those in the organization, along with a couple of former Bruins team icons that still regularly appear around the rink.

“They’ve been so great to me, so helpful. And for me, it was really about learning. Making sure that whenever anybody talks, I’m paying attention, I’m listening,” said Hagens via The Boston Globe. “There’s always something to learn being around here when you have Bergeron, you have Chara, you’ve got guys that have been around and they’re some of the best players in the world. And even in the locker room, you’ve just got to make sure that you’re soaking everything in. You can always learn. And being able to just really be open to that, it’s been really special.”

“It’s been awesome. I’ve been able to be in Boston, be able to train with the guys here, being able to be around them. They push you to be your best,” he said. “So, I felt like it was great also being able to spend some time at home with family. That’s something that I really appreciated. It feels like a vacation when you’re back home.”

At any time, former Bruins captains like Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron could be making an appearance at the rink, something that Hagens doesn’t take for granted.

“Those are guys that you grow up idolizing and to be able to see them casually and be able to talk to them, it’s something that … It’s just crazy,” Hagens said.

James Hagens Made His NHL Debut Last Season

Hagens picked up his first two games of NHL experience last season, registering an assist. Needless to say, it felt like a dream come true for him to reach the level he’s worked his entire life toward.

“It was crazy. It’s not really something you can put into words when you’re in a room with all these guys that are role models to you,” said Hagens, “So, when you’re sitting next to them and being able to go out and play with them, it was just a really cool opportunity. It’s something you work for your whole life.”

Hagens will try and earn a full-time roster spot with the Bruins when they gather for Training Camp in just under three weeks’ time.