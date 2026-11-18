The Boston Bruins are expected to turn back to Jeremy Swayman as they try to end their longest losing streak of the season.

Swayman is projected to start against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, November 18, according to NHL.com’s projected lineups.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Boston’s 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.

Michael DiPietro started that game, making 19 saves as the Bruins suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Boston has now lost to Montreal, Minnesota and Los Angeles in succession. The Kings’ victory marked the first time the Bruins have been shut out this season.

Bruins Project Jeremy Swayman to Return Against Red Wings

Swayman is expected to take over the crease in Detroit after watching Tuesday’s game from the bench.

The 27-year-old has a 9-5-1 record this season, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage around .906.

He has handled the bulk of Boston’s starts despite strong performances from DiPietro in a reserve role.

The latest decision comes at a difficult point for coach Marco Sturm.

Boston entered its recent homestand playing some of its best hockey. That momentum disappeared over three games.

The Bruins lost 5-2 to Montreal and 6-2 to Minnesota before failing to score against Los Angeles.

They have been outscored 14-4 during the skid.

DiPietro wasn’t solely responsible for Tuesday’s defeat. Boston produced 29 shots against Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who recorded his 40th career NHL shutout.

The Bruins also failed to convert a third-period penalty shot by Morgan Geekie.

Now Swayman faces the task of helping Boston stop the slide on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bruins Take on Red Wings in Critical Bounce-Back Game

Boston enters Wednesday at 13-7-1, still in a strong position despite its recent struggles.

Detroit, meanwhile, brings an 8-10-3 record into the matchup at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings are coming off a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which ended their own five-game losing streak.

Detroit goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped all 32 shots in that victory.

The game also carries a historical connection.

Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of Detroit’s first NHL game, played against Boston on November 18, 1926, when the franchise was known as the Detroit Cougars.

For the Bruins, the celebration is secondary.

Boston needs to rediscover the defensive consistency and scoring that carried it through the opening weeks.

David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and JJ Peterka are projected to skate together on the top line.

Swayman remains the projected starter, although the team had not formally confirmed him at the time of NHL.com’s lineup report.

The Bruins and Red Wings are scheduled to face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max.