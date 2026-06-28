Bruins Fans Lash Out At Don Sweeney After Fabian Lysell Trade

The era of former Boston Bruins first-round selection Fabian Lysell officially came to a close on Saturday, as he was traded by Bruins GM Don Sweeney to the Colorado Avalanche in return for forward Ivan Ivan.

Lysell, whom the Bruins selected in the opening round (21st overall pick) of the 2021 NHL Draft, is a pending restricted free agent and was no longer waiver eligible.

But so far, the reception to the trade by Bruins fans has been anything but receptive to Bruins GM Don Sweeney, who has already been on thin ice with the fan base for some time now.

Boston Bruins Fans Left Angry At Don Sweeney After Trade Of Former 1st Round Pick Fabian Lysell

When asked why he thinks that things didn’t work out with Lysell and the organization, Sweeney had this to say:

“He hasn’t fully grasped at the NHL level what it probably requires to play each and every night,” Sweeney said. “He took ownership of that today. We took ownership that, could we have done more and better in supporting him? Probably.”

The reaction from Bruins fans was swift and almost universally negative.

This fan said, “Reason team now mortgaging multiple 1st rd picks for a player is Sweeney misses on yet another 1st rd pick Lysell at 21 overall. 12 yrs and worst draft and dev in NHL yet zero worries about job since C Jacobs buds with Cam and Sweens. Just a press conf shrug it off.”

“This franchise is a disaster and an embarrassment to its fan base. Absentee owner and incompetent management lead to a s***** product on the ice. I am not the least bit optimistic,” exclaimed another fan.”

This fan noted, “Jacobs need to hit the reset button. Time to move on from Sweeney and Neeley. Drafting and Player development is a joke for this organization.”

Another fan responded to Sweeney: “Not probably—definitely. Here’s hoping that they address their development issues even if they don’t publicly admit to it. They have yet to say it’s a problem when it clearly is.”

“Pathetic – can’t draft and when they do their development of players just plain sucks… watch this kid become something in Colorado,” exclaimed another fan.

However, one of the few non-negative responses came from this fan, who wrote, “He’s got talent, but no heart and head. 12 career playoff games: 0G, 3A. Saw some playoff games 2 years ago. Invisible. Zero presence, no compete, no physicality. Was even DNP’d. A complete no show. Can’t blame the Bs for that. It comes from within. Change of scenery can’t hurt.”

Fabian Lysell Is With The Avalanche Now

Originally from Gothenburg, Sweden, Lysell began his professional career in 2022-23 and spent the past three seasons with Providence, where he totaled 57 goals and 106 assists for 163 points in 219 AHL regular-season games. He also contributed three assists in 12 Calder Cup Playoff appearances. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound winger made his NHL debut with the Bruins during the 2024-25 season, appearing in 12 games and collecting three points on one goal and two assists.

Before turning pro, Lysell enjoyed a standout season with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants in 2021-22, producing 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games before adding 21 points in 12 playoff contests.

His 17 postseason assists led the WHL that year. Prior to arriving in North America, he played for Luleå HF in Sweden’s top professional league, recording three points in 26 games during the 2020-21 season, while also developing with Frölunda’s junior program over two seasons.