Bruins Could Lose $6.4 Million Player To Western Conference

Since they were eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the divisional rival Buffalo Sabres in April, the Boston Bruins have set out making additional moves they believe will help get them over the hump for next season.

And while they’ve subtracted the likes of forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Fabian Lysell along with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, there is a chance that they could lose a young key piece of their blue line based on recent reports.

The Boston Bruins Could Lose Defenseman Mason Lohrei To The Western Conference

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Bruins have dangled defenseman Mason Lohrei as trade bait, and lists only the Calgary Flames as potential suitors to land him.

Pagnotta wrote:

“The Bruins explored moving Lohrei ahead of the trade deadline and will continue to dangle him as bait this off-season. Boston is looking to upgrade its roster at both ends of the rink and could package Lohrei in a deal to address one of those areas.”

Lohrei, who was taken in the second round (58th overall) by the Bruins in the 2020 NHL Draft, played college hockey in the NCAA with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and would eventually earn All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors.

Eventually, he signed an amateur tryout with the American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins, and would later make his NHL debut with the Bruins in 2023-24, scoring four goals and nine assists in 41 games played.

In 2024-25, he reached what is still a career-high 28 assists while playing in 77 games.

So far in his NHL career, he’s skated in 191 games, and has scored 16 goals while adding 56 assists. He’s also contributed one goal and three assists in 14 postseason games.

The Bruins Have Had An Active Offseason Under GM Don Sweeney So Far

The Bruins were active this offseason, making several moves aimed at reshaping their roster for the future. So far, their most meaningful acquisition came in the form of trading for young forward JJ Peterka, who was obtained from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for the No. 23 overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in 2028.

Sweeney also focused on strengthening the blue line. The Bruins acquired right-shot defenseman Will Borgen from the New York Rangers, sending back a 2027 second-round pick and a conditional third-round selection in 2028. Boston also reunited with Connor Clifton, signing the veteran defenseman to a two-year contract .

In goal, the Bruins parted ways with Korpisalo, dealing the veteran netminder to the Rangers in exchange for forward prospect Kalle Vaisanen and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Korpisalo had originally been acquired from the Ottawa Senators in 2023 in return for Linus Ullmark.

Elsewhere, Boston retained defenseman Jordan Harris while adding organizational depth by signing forwards Ivan Ivan, Brendan Gaunce, and Attilio Biasca.

Meanwhile, the Bruins lost Arvidsson, who scored 25 goals in his first and only season with Boston, as he signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Red Wings. They also are now without former first round draft selection Fabian Lysell, who was dealt to the Avalanche in the Ivan Ivan trade.