Boston Bruins’ Emerging Forward Floated for $44 Million Deal

The Boston Bruins have made decisions around the edges of their roster this offseason.

But one of their next major contract calls could involve a player who slid his way into a larger role last season.

Marat Khusnutdinov is entering the final year of his contract after producing the best season of his young NHL career. His next deal could become expensive in a hurry.

Russell Macias of The Hockey News examined what a long-term extension could look like for Khusnutdinov on Aug. 9 and wrote that his camp could seek as much as $5.5 million annually on an eight-year contract.

That would put the total value at $44 million.

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement takes effect Sept. 16 and cuts the maximum contract length for a player re-signing with his team from eight years to seven.

Therefore, the Bruins have a decision to make before Khusnutdinov even plays another regular-season game.

Khusnutdinov Put Himself in Position for Raise

Khusnutdinov did much to alter the discussion around his future last season.

The 24-year-old finished with 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 77 games, all career highs. He also finished plus-12 while averaging 14:30 of ice time.

His role grew along with his production.

The Bruins noted in their season review that Khusnutdinov began the year moving in and out of the lineup before earning consistent work under head coach Marco Sturm. He played center and wing and eventually received time on the first line.

That progression means something for a player currently carrying a $925,000 cap hit.

PuckPedia lists Khusnutdinov as signed through the 2026-27 season on a two-year, $1.85 million contract. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the season.

The Bruins could wait and get another year of evidence before committing long term. They could also bet that Khusnutdinov’s 2025-26 production was the beginning of something bigger.

The second move would come with a much larger price tag than it would have a year ago.

Penguins Deal Raises the Price for Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins helped move the market when they signed Ville Koivunen to an eight-year, $32 million contract on Aug. 6.

Koivunen received a $4 million annual average value despite recording two goals and nine points in 39 NHL games last season. The deal immediately created a useful comparison for Boston.

Macias wrote in a separate Aug. 6 story for The Hockey News that a long-term Khusnutdinov contract would have to come in above Koivunen’s number because of the production Khusnutdinov has already shown at the NHL level.

Three days later, Macias suggested an eight-year deal at $4.5 million annually could make sense for Boston, while adding that Khusnutdinov’s camp could push toward $5.5 million.

That range would put an eight-year extension between $36 million and $44 million.

There is unpredictability in paying off one breakout season.

But the flip side is true that waiting another full season can raise his value before reaching restricted free agency. And the Bruins will no longer have an eighth contract year to use once the new CBA begins Sept. 16.

A jump in production could make today’s $44 million potential look much different next summer.

For Boston, the next month offers a rare chance to buy the longest possible runway on one of its ascending young forwards.