Mason Lohrei did not hide his frustration with his first healthy scratch of the season.

The Boston Bruins defenseman gave a blunt answer Monday when reporters asked how he responds to sitting out.

“Obviously you’re pissed off, so come back a little more motivated than usual, I guess,” Lohrei said, according to WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin.

The follow-up question was more pointed. Was he upset with his play or coach Marco Sturm’s decision?

“Everything,” Lohrei said.

His answer came two days after Boston scratched him for Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Mason Lohrei’s Response Follows Bruins’ Defensive Trouble

Sturm’s decision followed a difficult night against Montreal.

Lohrei finished minus-2 in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley reported that Josh Anderson got between Lohrei and Jeremy Swayman on Montreal’s second goal. Jake Evans then beat Lohrei for a breakaway on the third.

The problems extended beyond one game.

McLaughlin reported that Sturm cited turnovers and too much time defending when explaining the scratch. The coach had been trying different combinations on Boston’s third pair, including sitting Frederic Brunet before taking Lohrei out.

The Lohrei-Brunet pairing had posted a 28.7% expected goals share over its previous seven games together, according to WEEI. That figure reflected the quality and volume of chances Boston allowed relative to those it created with that pair on the ice.

Connor Clifton replaced Lohrei alongside Brunet against Minnesota. The change did not stop Boston’s slide.

The Bruins allowed 11 goals across their consecutive home losses to Montreal and Minnesota. Lohrei’s frustration now comes with a task: help Boston defend better when he gets back in.

Marco Sturm Leaves Door Open for Lohrei’s Return

Monday’s practice showed a possible route back into the lineup.

Lohrei skated alongside Clifton on the third pair. Brunet worked with Jonathan Aspirot among the extra defensemen.

Sturm had not committed to those combinations for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, Studley reported. But his expectation for Lohrei was clear.

“If Lohrei is back in, I expect him to bounce back and be better than a few games ago,” Sturm said through the Bruins’ official practice report.

Boston has invested in the defenseman. Lohrei signed a two-year, $6.4 million contract in June 2025.

The Bruins enter Tuesday at 13-6-1, facing a Kings team that has lost four straight. Boston won their first meeting 4-1 on October 17.