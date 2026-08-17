Bruins May Have Their Top-Line Center Sitting in Calgary

The clearest need for the Boston Bruins this upcoming season lies down the middle. There’s little question that the club needs a bona fide number-one center to play with elite winger David Pastrnak and top-line candidate JJ Peterka.

Unfortunately, there is no real elite top-line pivot on the market at the moment. While there could be down the line, for now, the Bruins will need to look around a bit more closely.

And if they do, they could find their top-line center sitting in Calgary. That center is Morgan Frost.

Frost was a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft. He quickly came up through the ranks and made a name for himself as a decent top-six forward in Philly.

But with Frost getting ready to hit restricted free agency in 2025, the Flyers moved him to Calgary. Last season, Frost scored a career-high 22 goals while playing on one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

That’s something that could drastically change with the Bruins. In Boston, Frost would finally get a chance to play with high-end linemates in a system that was a far cry from the rebuilding Flyers he was a part of and the decaying Flames trending towards a rebuild.

It’s a tantalizing idea to imagine Frost partnering with Pastrnak on the Bruins’ top line. Frost averaged over 15 minutes per game last season, with a relative expected goals for of 2.1. While his relative Corsi was -0.3, that could have been the result of playing on an overall weak team last season.

Those numbers should change significantly with the Bruins, as Frost would have the chance to play in a much more talented club.

What Would It Cost to Land Frost?

With the market devoid of centers with significant upside potential, Frost’s price tag would actually be higher than it should. At this point, Calgary’s asking price would start with a first-round pick and a comparable roster player.

Perhaps Matthew Poitras might be an intriguing piece. Poitras is currently an RFA and might do well with a change of scenery. In Calgary, Poitras could get the chance to be a top-six forward, unlike his time with the Bruins.

Additionally, it might take a couple of draft picks to move the needle. With a little pushing, the Bruins might be able to land Frost without surrendering a first-rounder.

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Bruins Would Still Have to Figure Out a Contract for Frost

The other thing the Bruins would have to consider is a contract extension for Frost. The 27-year-old is entering the final year of a two-year contract signed in Calgary last summer. He’s got a $4.375 cap hit and will be looking for a raise.

It’s worth noting that next summer, Frost will hit unrestricted free agency for the first time. As such, Frost could just pass on an extension for now and test the market.

If that’s the case, the Bruins might want to think twice about acquiring him. But it wouldn’t be out of the question to think that once in Boston, Morgan Frost would be very amenable to extending well before the end of next season.