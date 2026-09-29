Bruins Might Lose Matthew Poitras

The Boston Bruins already moved one veteran player off their NHL roster when they waived Henri Jokiharju before the beginning of the new season.

They might have another decision to make soon: Matthew Poitras.

The new season begins on Tuesday night, and the Bruins are hoping to get back to the playoffs and improve upon their first-round exit from a year ago.

That can lead to some tough decisions, especially with some young players coming up and ready to take on bigger roles, like James Hagens.

There will always be those who end up just on the wrong side of the line, and there’s a chance Poitras finds himself there.

Bruins’ Matthew Poitras Plan

While Poitras hasn’t been a huge topic of national offseason conversation, he came up in the season-opening 32 Thoughts column by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.