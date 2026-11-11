Bruins Trade Pitch Adds Disgruntled 21-Year-Old Sniper For Massive Haul

The Boston Bruins have been a well-coached team this year. People around the league have noticed that they are playing with more structure than in previous seasons, and they are sitting at the top of their division because of it. However, it wouldn’t hurt to give the team an offensive boost, and there is a trade pitch involving Matvei Michkov that would accomplish just that.

The trade proposal in question, posted to the PuckGM function on the PuckPedia website, has the Bruins acquire the Philadelphia Flyers sniper for a massive haul.

The Bruins would add Michkov and his entry-level salary of $950,000 in exchange for Pavel Zacha ($4.8 million), Mason Lohrei ($3.2 million), the signing rights to William Zellers, and two 2027 first-round draft picks (Boston’s and the Toronto Maple Leafs’).

This trade pitch would take $7.2 million off the books for the Bruins, giving them more room to potentially make a Dylan Larkin trade with the Detroit Red Wings.

Matvei Michkov Prefers a Trade From the Philadelphia Flyers

Unfortunately for the Flyers and Michkov, it appears that his time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end.

Following a heated discussion from the bench during the Flyers’ last game, NHL insider Kevin Weekes revealed Michkov’s feelings on social media on Tuesday, November 10th.

“From multiple league sources, with the Flyers unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. He’s in the last year of his contract & is a prime trade candidate moving forward,” Weekes reported.

Following this report, Emily Kaplan added her own reporting to the news.

“Following up on this Kevin Weekes bombshell, I’ve been told that Matvei Michkov has not formally requested a trade from the Flyers. In fact, this report was news to the Flyers front office,” Kaplan reports.

Following up on this Kevin Weekes bombshell, I’ve been told that Matvei Michkov has not formally requested a trade from the Flyers. In fact, this report was news to the Flyers front office. https://t.co/MeAxR6DcHG — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 10, 2026

The Flyers are 5-10-5 on the season.

Why This Bruins-Flyers Trade Pitch Would Work For Both Teams

Simply put, with the Bruins’ new coaching staff, offensive players like Michkov are given a structure to work within. Not only that, he’s not afraid to shoot the puck.

In 20 games, Michkov leads the Flyers in points (14) while potting 10 goals. The Bruins could certainly use the 21-year-old in their top six.

On the flip side, Zacha would be the ideal center to send to a Rich Tocchet-coached team. He’s a great two-way center who doesn’t sacrifice defense for offense.

The high draft pick compensation helps soften the blow of losing a player that the Flyers spent so much time and effort developing.

If there is any way to part from Michkov in a manner that makes sense, this trade pitch is the best way.