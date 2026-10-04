Bruins Part Ways With 269-Game Veteran

The Boston Bruins have done a lot of roster shuffling early in the season.

That included placing another player on waivers on Sunday.

Most Boston sports fans were probably watching the New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills when this news came out.

It was an official maneuver, though — Sunday afternoon, the Bruins put Michael Eyssimont on waivers.

Cleared Eyssimont (BOS) & Giles (SJ) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 4, 2026

Bruins Risk Losing Michael Eyssimont

The first point to make here is this: Eyssimont isn’t guaranteed to be gone just because of this waiver placement.

If he clears waivers, he can report to AHL Providence and play for Boston’s minor league affiliate there.

Because of his veteran status, he wasn’t eligible to be sent down without clearing waivers, so it’s a necessary move by the Bruins in order to take Eyssimont off their NHL roster right now.

Still, it comes with risk. All it takes is for one other team to be interested in Eyssimont and place a claim, and then he’s gone for good.

It wouldn’t be the end of the world for Boston, because clearly the Bruins didn’t want Eyssimont on their roster at the moment.

Still, he has played in 269 games at the NHL level. That experience can be valuable if you can keep it in your organization rather than somewhere else.

Michael Eyssimont NHL Career

Eyssimont played his college hockey at St. Cloud State, and he was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

He never actually played for the Kings, though. He debuted in the NHL with Winnipeg with one game in the 2021-22 season.

Eyssimont then appeared for three teams in 2022-23: the Jets, the San Jose Sharks and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He played the entire 2023-24 season for the Lightning and had his best season — 11 goals and 14 assists in 81 games.

Eyssimont split 2024-25 between the Lightning and the Seattle Kraken.

He then appeared in 56 games last season for the Bruins and had eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.

Eyssimont also has two separate NHL seasons with at least 100 hits, so he can bring a lot of different things to the ice.

The Bruins will have to wait and see whether they lose him or not.