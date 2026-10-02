Bruins’ Pavel Zacha Trade Update Brings Warning

Pavel Zacha remains a member of the Boston Bruins as the 2026-27 NHL season gets underway, despite trade rumors swirling around him.

Zacha played in the Bruins’ opener, registering three shots on target earlier this week, and is expected to keep putting on his Boston sweater as long as he remains with the team.

Eventually, though, a trade could come.

It’s the kind of thing that could put on the back burner for a little while as the season slowly finds its footing, but eventually, the same reasons Zacha had already found his way into rumors could return to put him back in the crosshairs again.

It’s going to be a narrative worth monitoring as the season goes along, for sure.

Pavel Zacha Trade Update

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report is certainly keeping track of Zacha — he’s got him at No. 10 on his NHL trade board released on Oct. 1.

The ranking reflects a combination of Zacha’s talent and his likelihood of being traded.

The Bruins wanted to get Zacha a new contract, but it didn’t happen. That’s the crux of the whole situation.