Boston Bruins’ .918 Save Percentage Goalie Prospect Hits Free Agency

The Boston Bruins have officially lost control of a goaltending prospect who put together an pleasing final season at Providence College.

Philip Svedeback became an unrestricted free agent after Boston’s signing rights expired Aug. 15, giving the 24-year-old an opportunity to pursue an NHL contract elsewhere.

Svedeback was one of three former Bruins draft picks whose rights expired, along with Oskar Jellvik and Mason Langenbrunner, Daily Faceoff reported.

Unlike the other two, Svedeback has indicated that he’s aiming to pursue professional hockey in North America.

He enters the open market after posting a .918 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average during an injury-shortened senior season with Providence.

Svedeback Wants Another NHL Opportunity

Svedeback appeared in 18 games for Providence in 2025-26, finishing 8-6-2 before an injury interrupted his season.

His overall numbers were promising, but he was even better in Hockey East play. Svedeback recorded a .930 save percentage and 1.89 goals-against average over eight conference appearances.

He allowed two or fewer goals in 13 appearances and was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Month for November. Svedeback also landed on the Mike Richter Award watch list for the fourth consecutive season, an honor recognizing candidates for the top goaltender in NCAA Division I hockey.

His time at Providence ended with a 54-38-17 record across 113 games. Svedeback posted a .908 career save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average over four collegiate seasons.

Now, he appears ready to see what opportunities are available elsewhere.

“The plan is to stay in North America,” Svedeback said in a July interview with HockeySverige.se, via Boston Hockey Now.

Svedeback added that his agent had already been speaking with teams, although nothing could become official while the Bruins still controlled his rights through Aug. 15.

The Swedish goaltender left open the possibility of returning home but said his current goal is to give professional hockey in North America a shot.

Bruins Added Competition to Goaltending Pipeline

Boston’s decision to let Svedeback reach the open market comes after the organization added another college goaltender earlier this year.

The Bruins signed Max Lundgren to a one-year entry-level contract in March after the 6-foot-5 netminder finished his season at Merrimack College.

Lundgren went 21-16-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average while helping Merrimack win its first Hockey East championship. He also led all NCAA goaltenders with 1,134 saves and earned tournament MVP honors.

That addition created another obstacle for Svedeback in an organization that had several goaltenders competing for opportunities.

Boston Hockey Now described the Lundgren signing as a sign of the Bruins’ plans for Svedeback months before his rights expired.

Svedeback’s senior-year injury also opened the door for freshman Jack Parsons to take over in net for Providence.

Even so, Svedeback’s final college numbers give him something to take into free agency.

The 2021 fourth-round selection never signed an entry-level contract with Boston, but a goalie coming off a .918 save percentage in college is worth an examination by teams seeking depth at the position.