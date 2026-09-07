Bruins Reportedly Have Surprising Name on Trade Block

The Boston Bruins had a relatively quiet offseason. Beyond the JJ Peterka trade, the club kept it on the down-low for the whole summer.

But now, as training camp approaches, the Bruins could be gearing up to make some bold moves. Those moves could include a familiar name and a surprising one.

According to RG Media’s James Murphy, a not-so-surprising name is on the block right now: Mason Lohrei.

Lohrei has been rumored to be on the move for quite a while now. The organization had hoped the 25-year-old would emerge as a blueline mainstay. Unfortunately, he hasn’t managed to really impress. That’s why Boston was dangling him as part of the Rasmus Andersson offer to the Calgary Flames.

Calgary didn’t bite, and, well, the club is still looking to move him.

But the name that seems mildly surprising is that on Henri Jokiharju.

The 27-year-old Finn was an afterthought when the Bruins landed him from the Buffalo Sabres at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. But he was good enough for the club to extend him a three-year contract. But now it seems that Jokiharju’s days might be numbered. The reason could well be an internal one.

And it could be Frederic Brunet who pushes Jokiharju or Lohrei out of the picture.

Brunet Could Force the Bruins to Make a Move

The Bruins have a crowded blue line, and Frederic Brunet could be the player who finally forces the organization to do something about it.

Don Sweeney has indicated that Brunet will get every opportunity to make the NHL roster, and the 23-year-old has earned that chance after producing 36 points in 66 games for Providence last season.

If Brunet proves he is ready, the Bruins suddenly have another legitimate option on defense.

That could push Mason Lohrei or Henri Jokiharju out of the lineup.

Lohrei could find himself watching from the press box if Brunet earns a regular spot. But there’s another possibility: Boston could simply trade one of its established defensemen to create room.

That might actually be the better solution.

The Bruins don’t need to bury a promising young player just because they have too many defensemen. If Brunet looks ready, Sweeney should find a way to get him into the lineup.

And that could mean someone has to go.

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Boston Would Rather Keep Jokiharju Than Lohrei

If the Bruins have to choose between moving Lohrei or Jokiharju, Lohrei could ultimately be the more logical player to trade.

The biggest reason is contract certainty.

Jokiharju carries a $3 million cap hit and is signed through the 2027-28 season. Lohrei, meanwhile, carries a $3.2 million cap hit and will become a restricted free agent after the upcoming season.

That makes Lohrei slightly more expensive now and potentially more complicated later.

The Bruins also have already received plenty of interest in Lohrei. His name has surfaced in trade discussions for months, including in connection with Boston’s pursuit of Rasmus Andersson.

So if Brunet forces Sweeney’s hand, Lohrei may be the obvious candidate.

Of course, that depends entirely on Brunet.

If he isn’t ready for the NHL, Boston has little reason to rush anything. And unless another team makes Sweeney an offer he simply can’t refuse for Jokiharju, the Bruins may ultimately decide that Lohrei is the defenseman who has to go.

Brunet could be the deciding factor.