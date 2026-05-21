Bruins Should Explore Trading Up in 2026 NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins have had quite a bit of a tumultuous road to determine their first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

For most of the season, it looked as though the Bruins would have two picks in the opening round. Boston would have its own pick and the selection originally belonging to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That’s a topic that has been abundantly covered here on Heavy. And it’s a situation that’s left Boston with the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft.

So, would it make sense for the Bruins to move up in the draft? On the surface, it actually would be a good idea, though it would depend on who would be moving their pick(s) and at what price.

The first team that comes to mind is the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has three first-round picks and might be willing to move one. Perhaps the 11th overall pick might be in play for the right price. Otherwise, the 15th pick might not be such a bad idea.

If Boston wanted to acquire one of those picks from the Blues, what would the cost be? Likely, the Bruins would have to toss in their first-rounder and an enticing piece. Perhaps a prospect like Matthew Poitras might move the needle. The 22-year-old had been in the rumor mill for a while.

As such, Poitras, the 23rd pick, and potentially another depth piece may convince the Blues to part with, say, the 11th-overall pick.

But what if there were another, more impressive deal on the table?

Bruins Might Make a Splash for Top 5 Pick

Some of the chatter around the league posits that the San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks may be willing to move their picks for the right price.

With the Sharks, that’s the second-overall pick. The Blackhawks hold the fourth-overall pick. Both teams are reportedly listening to offers. However, landing one of those picks would take a considerable offer.

Perhaps a prospect like Fabian Lysell and a roster player like Fraser Minten could get the conversation started.

In the Sharks’ case, they need blueliners. So, could Frederic Brunet move the middle?

The Blackhawks are looking for a forward to play with Connor Bedard. So, would Lysell or Poitras be enough?

At the very least, it’s a conversation worth having to see if the Bruins could make any headway.

Boston Is a Team in Transition

While the Bruins made a very quick turnaround this season, the fact is that they are a team in transition. Boston will have several forwards head into the final year of their respective contracts next season. That situation would most certainly open the door for prospects to come up, while potential UFAs come into the mix.

So, wouldn’t the Bruins benefit from getting a great, young player who could step into the lineup sooner rather than later? What if Boston were able to land another high-end forward like James Hagens?

Those questions make the idea of trading up in the 2026 NHL Draft a legitimate possibility. The key would be to find a willing trade partner, with the Bruins having the right pieces to swing a deal.