Bruins Among Trade Suitors for Former No. 6 Pick Amid 6-Team Interest

The Boston Bruins are in the hunt for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

A new report suggests the 23-year-old has no plans to end his contract standoff.

Edvinsson has yet to play this season. He’s an unsigned restricted free agent and wants a trade rather than a new deal with Detroit.

According to The Fourth Period’s November 9 report, Boston is among six teams interested in acquiring the former sixth overall pick.

Detroit continues to discuss a possible deal with several clubs.

But Edvinsson is waiting, and the clock is running.

Bruins Among Six Teams Interested in Simon Edvinsson

The Fourth Period reported that Edvinsson is training in Nashville while he waits for news about his future.

He has been working with a local trainer recommended by Predators star Filip Forsberg. The two Swedish players share an agent, J.P. Barry of CAA.

Edvinsson’s position hasn’t changed. He wants to leave Detroit.

The report also revealed that interim Red Wings general manager Shawn Horcoff stays involved in trade discussions with “many teams.”

The Bruins, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken were among the clubs identified as interested.

There’s no indication that Boston has moved ahead of the other suitors.

The Bruins have pursued Edvinsson for weeks. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun previously identified Boston as a team that had contacted Detroit about the defenseman.

Detroit has resisted moving him.

Horcoff previously said he had no interest in trading Edvinsson, although the team carries on listening to offers.

The stalemate has now stretched well into November.

Bruins’ Potential Trade Hangs in Balance Before December 1

Edvinsson’s contract situation gives every interested team a firm deadline.

Under NHL rules, an unsigned restricted free agent must sign by December 1 to remain eligible to play during the season.

That leaves Boston less than a month to reach a deal and secure a contract if it wants Edvinsson on the ice this year.

The defenseman has shown what he can do at the NHL level.

Edvinsson recorded nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 72 games last season. Detroit selected him sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

His size, age and experience make him an attractive long-term target.

Boston has Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm anchoring its defense. But adding Edvinsson would hand the club a young piece capable of handling major minutes.

The Bruins, though, must consider the cost.

Detroit reportedly wants a big-time return, and any acquiring team would need to work out a contract with Edvinsson.

In the end, Boston’s interest is no secret, as the central question is if the Red Wings will lower their demands before December 1.