Bruins’ Marco Sturm And JJ Peterka Confirmed For German Homecoming

While it is still a ways away, Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm and newly acquired forward JJ Peterka have officially been scheduled to enjoy an emotional homecoming in their native Germany.

The NHL announced that both the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers will be playing in Munich and Cologne, respectively, as part of the 2027 NHL Global Series Germany, in the 2027-28 NHL season.

Sturm, a former Bruins forward who was named head coach prior to last season, hails from Dingolfing, while Peterka is from Munich, where the game against a yet to be announced opponent will take place.

Boston Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm And Forward JJ Peterka Will Play In Their Native Germany Next Season

According to Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, their impending game in Germany in 2027-28 will be a prime opportunity for the club to extend their relationship with their international fans.

“The 2027 NHL Global Series games in Germany present an incredible opportunity for the Bruins organization to build on our longstanding connection with fans around the world,” Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. “We look forward to representing the Bruins and the city of Boston at one of the National Hockey League’s marquee events and engaging with our passionate fanbase in Munich, across Germany and beyond.”

“The NHL Global Series games in 2027 bring two of the NHL’s best players in Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka back to play in front of their hometown fans,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said. “Germany has a proud hockey tradition, and these NHL Global Series games are part of the League and NHLPA’s ongoing commitment to build meaningful connections between NHL players and the German marketplace.”

Sturm was the first German-born player in Bruins history when they acquired him in late 2005 as part of the blockbuster Joe Thornton deal. Meanwhile, the Bruins acquired Peterka from the Utah Mammoth in late June.

Like Sturm, Peterka has also represented Germany on the international stage.

Their fellow German Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers will also enjoy an emotional homecoming; Edmonton’s opponent for their respective game is also unknown.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly Is Looking Forward To Continuing The League’s International Tradition

According to NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, the games featuring both the Oilers and Bruins is a chance for the League to continue their success on the international stage.

“We have a commitment for a third year of bringing games here, so we’ll see how it all plays out,” Daly said. “We’re very optimistic we’ll have significant success as we’re doing in Dusseldorf, where we have two games on Dec. 18 and 20 of this year. So we think the sky’s the limit in terms of the opportunity.”

“There is a full-out effort to connect with the German fan base,” Daly said.

Germany is set to host its fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh NHL regular-season games. The country’s history of staging NHL action began on Oct. 8, 2011, when the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres opened the series with a matchup at O2 World in Berlin.