Bruins Top 3 Depth UFA Targets in 2026

One of the biggest storylines for the Boston Bruins this offseason will be adding depth to their forward group. While the club will be looking to bring back one key UFA in Viktor Arvidsson, the club could do well to target additional under-the-radar forwards to bolster the team’s overall depth and scoring.

So, let’s take a look at the top three depth UFA signings the Boston Bruins could target in 2026.

Top 3 Bruins Depth UFA Targets

Bruins Could Look into Middle-Six Forward in Ilya Mikheyev

Veteran forward Ilya Mikheyev could be hitting the free-agent market this summer. The 31-year-old remains a solid middle-six winger. He scored 18 goals and 36 points in 77 games this season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

However, the emerging crop of young forwards in Chicago will likely push Mikheyev out of the lineup. So, the Blackhawks may not really have much more use for him.

That’s where a club like the Bruins could step in and take a shot at Mikheyev. At this point, the Russian winger could be looking at one last multi-year deal. He’s coming off a four-contract, carrying a $4.75 million cap hit.

Mikheyev won’t be getting that this summer. But it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see Boston sign him to a one or even two-year deal around $3 million AAV. Mikheyev is still young enough to where he could sign a one-year show-me deal to prove he’s still worthy of multi-year consideration.

If the Bruins do take a chance on Mikheyev, he could turn into a solid acquisition like Arvidsson was this season.

Victor Olofsson Could Add Depth Scoring

The Colorado Avalanche hit a home run by signing Victor Olofsson last summer. He hit the ground running and found himself playing a middle-six role for the club. However, Olofsson got squeezed out by cap gymnastics. The 30-year-old found himself in Calgary as part of the Nazem Kadri trade.

Olofsson is set to become a UFA this summer. And he could be another under-the-radar signing for the Bruins. The Swedish winger could deliver about 15 goals and top 30 points in a predominantly third-line role. That’s not bad, especially when considering that he had a $1.5 million cap hit this past season.

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A.J. Greer Could Give Boston Versatility

One of the silver linings in the Florida Panthers’ lost season was A.J. Greer. The 29-year-old had a career year, scoring 17 goals and 32 points. Greer’s role in the lineup increased as injuries decimated the Cats’ roster.

Greer could be the Bruins’ 2026 version of Tanner Jeannot. Like Jeannot, Greer brings grit and some offensive upside. It wouldn’t be a stretch to see Boston deploy Greer in a third-line role, potentially moving up if and when injuries arise.

Signing Greer shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. He’s coming off a two-year deal worth $850K AAV. Even if the Bruins signed him to a three-year deal worth $10 million overall, it could still be a bargain for the skill set Greer brings to the table.