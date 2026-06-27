Bruins Trade Former First Round Pick To Western Conference

The 2026 NHL Draft is in full swing, and the Boston Bruins have been among the many teams who have been involved in recent trades, acquiring forward J.J. Peterka from the Utah Mammoth.

But now, the Bruins have made another transaction involving yet another club in the Western Conference, and it’s something that may have their fans feeling a bit confused.

The Boston Bruins Have Traded Former First Round Pick Fabian Lysell To The Colorado Avalanche

On Saturday, the Bruins traded former first round pick Fabian Lysell, whom they selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to the Colorado Avalanche in return for forward Ivan Ivan.

Not long after he was taken by the Bruins in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lysell signed three-year entry level contract carrying an annual NHL cap hit of $925,000.

He would eventually make his NHL debut in December 2024 against the Columbus Blue Jackets before being eventually returned to the American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins.

He’s played a total of 12 NHL games with the Bruins, and scored a goal with two assists. Last season in Providence, he appeared in 57 games, scoring 11 goals with 25 assists.

Ivan Ivan Is Now With The Boston Bruins

Ivan was never drafted into the NHL.

At 23 years old, Ivan spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, where he produced 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) across 66 regular-season contests. He elevated his game during the Calder Cup Playoffs, collecting 15 points in 17 postseason appearances to finish second among Eagles skaters in playoff scoring.

Ivan broke into the NHL with Colorado on Oct. 9, 2024, not long after signing a two-year contract with the club, and has since suited up for 49 games with the Avalanche.

During that stretch, he has contributed five goals and four assists. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has also been a steady contributor at the AHL level, totaling 69 points (25 goals, 44 assists) in 169 career games with the Eagles.