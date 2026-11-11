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Bruins’ Trade Plans Come Into Focus as Insider Names Key Asset

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm speaks during a press conference following Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sabres defeat the Bruins 6-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins have given Don Sweeney reason to shop.

Boston came into its November break atop the Atlantic Division.

Now, NHL insider David Pagnotta says the front office is exploring ways to strengthen the roster.

The important detail is how long that help would stay.

According to Pagnotta, the Bruins want someone who can contribute past this season. They also have a valuable draft pick from a division rival to consider using.

“They’re not rushing into anything,” Pagnotta said during the Nov. 10 edition of Daily Faceoff Live.

That leaves Boston with time to weigh the cost of improving a team that has earned its place near the top.

Bruins Have Toronto’s First-Round Pick to Consider

Vegas Golden Knights v Boston Bruins
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Marat Khusnutdinov #92 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at TD Garden on November 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Bruins defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout 3-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Pagnotta identified two first-round selections Boston could use in a trade, being its own and the Toronto Maple Leafs’.

His report described a front office surveying the market, including players who might become available later. He did not identify a specific target in the published segment.

“I don’t think they’re looking at a short-term fix,” Pagnotta said.

That distinction for Sweeney should shape any offer. A first-round pick carries value well beyond the current standings. Spending one would make more sense if the return could stay part of Boston’s lineup for several seasons.

Having two picks gives the Bruins choices since they could offer one while retaining a first-round selection, or consider a bigger package if the right player becomes available.

Neither possibility means Boston has committed to trading either pick.

Boston’s Strong Start Gives Sweeney Time

Vegas Golden Knights v Boston Bruins
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on November 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins beat Florida 4-1 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves.

Boston’s next game comes Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins returned to practice Wednesday following Tuesday’s day off, according to Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley.

That stretch gives Sweeney more games to assess before deciding which need deserves a first-round investment.

Boston also has to ponder how much its current needs reflect injuries. Rookie James Hagens remains on injured reserve, with Marco Sturm estimating a few weeks out. Any trade decision should account for the lineup Boston expects to have when he returns.

The question is how much an addition would improve the team, and for how long. A strong November can justify exploring the market. But it still leaves months of hockey before the postseason.

Boston can keep evaluating its own players while listening to sellers.

If the price stays too high, keeping the picks remains a choice.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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