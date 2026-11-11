Bruins’ Trade Plans Come Into Focus as Insider Names Key Asset

The Boston Bruins have given Don Sweeney reason to shop.

Boston came into its November break atop the Atlantic Division.

Now, NHL insider David Pagnotta says the front office is exploring ways to strengthen the roster.

The important detail is how long that help would stay.

According to Pagnotta, the Bruins want someone who can contribute past this season. They also have a valuable draft pick from a division rival to consider using.

“They’re not rushing into anything,” Pagnotta said during the Nov. 10 edition of Daily Faceoff Live.

That leaves Boston with time to weigh the cost of improving a team that has earned its place near the top.

Bruins Have Toronto’s First-Round Pick to Consider

Pagnotta identified two first-round selections Boston could use in a trade, being its own and the Toronto Maple Leafs’.

His report described a front office surveying the market, including players who might become available later. He did not identify a specific target in the published segment.

“I don’t think they’re looking at a short-term fix,” Pagnotta said.

That distinction for Sweeney should shape any offer. A first-round pick carries value well beyond the current standings. Spending one would make more sense if the return could stay part of Boston’s lineup for several seasons.

Having two picks gives the Bruins choices since they could offer one while retaining a first-round selection, or consider a bigger package if the right player becomes available.

Neither possibility means Boston has committed to trading either pick.

Boston’s Strong Start Gives Sweeney Time

The Bruins beat Florida 4-1 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves.

Boston’s next game comes Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins returned to practice Wednesday following Tuesday’s day off, according to Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley.

That stretch gives Sweeney more games to assess before deciding which need deserves a first-round investment.

Boston also has to ponder how much its current needs reflect injuries. Rookie James Hagens remains on injured reserve, with Marco Sturm estimating a few weeks out. Any trade decision should account for the lineup Boston expects to have when he returns.

The question is how much an addition would improve the team, and for how long. A strong November can justify exploring the market. But it still leaves months of hockey before the postseason.

Boston can keep evaluating its own players while listening to sellers.

If the price stays too high, keeping the picks remains a choice.