Former Bruins Captain Zdeno Chara Lands Impressive NHL Ranking

He went down as one of the top and most physically intimidating players to ever suit up in the National Hockey League, and the Boston Bruins were fortunate enough to have him in their lineup during the prime of his career.

When the Bruins signed towering 6’9 defenseman Zdeno Chara in the summer of 2006, they were anticipating some tremendous results from the acquisition, and the move ultimately paid off in spades.

During his time with the Bruins, Chara would lead the club to their first Stanley Cup title since the early 1970s, and also helped them to the Stanley Cup Final two more times following that.

Chara, who was captain of the club for every one of his 14 seasons in Boston, was recently included in a recent ranking of the NHL’s best free agency deals since the turn of the century.

Former Boston Bruins Captain Zdeno Chara Included In Ranking Of Best NHL Free Agent Deals Since 2000

In a recent ranking by Chris Morgan of Yardbarker, Boston’s signing of Chara in 2006 is one of the NHL’s best free agent contracts signed since the calendar flipped to the year 2000 over a quarter century ago.

He wrote:

“As an Islander, Chara was tall. We mean, he was tall his entire NHL career, but that was the notable thing about him. He stands 6’9’’, but to be fair to the Islanders, he was quite raw when they moved him to Ottawa. Chara was good with the Senators, but then the Sens chose Wade Redden over him. Boston signed the defenseman to a five-year, $37.5-million deal and immediately named him captain. That was the start of a 14-year run that included a Norris, a Stanley Cup, and the bulk of a Hall of Fame resume.”

During his time with the Bruins, Chara skated in 1,023 games and scored 148 goals with 333 assists. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023, and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2009, becoming the first Slovakian native to do so and just the second European-born defenseman to take home the honor.

The Bruins Retired Chara’s Number

In January 2026, Chara became the latest former Bruins player to have his jersey number retired and hanged from the rafters at TD Garden in Boston, the 13th player in club history to have the honor.

During the ceremony, Chara kept the focus on his former teammates, reading the names of every player he suited up with during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs during Boston’s title run.

“It’s very simple: Once you win the championship, everything gets so much better for everyone,” Chara said during his remarks. “And the most beautiful thing about it: You create extended families with each other. It’s true. You have bonds, you have friendships that are now still forever. It’s amazing; it’s like you’re seeing your brother. You trust the person; you know everything about them. And anytime anybody needs something, you’re there for them.

“That’s what winning championships do,” he said. “Not just for a career, but for the rest of your lives, it means something very special.”