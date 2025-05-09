Insider: Bruins Expected to Give Top Coaching Candidate a ‘Mega Offer’

The Boston Bruins are searching for a new head coach and appear to have their sights set on Rick Tocchet.

Boston fired Jim Montgomery during the season and named Joe Sacco the interim coach. Yet, the Bruins struggled in the second half of the season, so Boston is exploring hiring a new coach.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff says the Bruins are one of multiple teams interested in Tocchet, who’s expected to get multiple mega offers.

“I think that Rick Tocchet has the coaching world eating out of the palm of his hand,” Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff Rundown on May 9. “And I think that he will have multiple mega offers that are game changers for the coaching pay scale, that I think some teams will sit and wait until they get an answer from Tocchet… He’s interviewed and been offered (the job) in Seattle. I think he’s interviewed with the Flyers, if you even need one. The Pittsburgh Penguins are interested, (and) I think the Boston Bruins are interested. “m going to project that Rick Tocchet is on at least a five-year deal, and north of $6 million per year.”

Tocchet decided to move on from coaching the Vancouver Canucks after parts of three seasons. He led the Canucks to the playoffs once, but is widely considered to be one of the best coaches in the NHL.

Bruins Trying to Hire Tocchet

Tocchet is the biggest name available in the coaching market, and Boston is hoping to hire him.

NHL insider Jimmy Murphy reported that the Bruins are heavily pursuing Tocchet and are trying to secure an interview with him. A source also told him Tocchet is Boston’s top target.

“If they can secure an interview with him, and yeah, they’re trying, he becomes their top target,” an NHL source close to the situation told RG.org.

The source also believes Tocchet would fit the Bruins’ mold perfectly and would be the perfect candidate for them.

“Rick (Dhaliwal) is 100 percent right with what he said about Tocchet fitting the Neely and Big Bad Bruins mold,” the source said. “I think they (Bruins) should be more about the long-term, but if they really think they can turn this around fast, Tocchet is their guy, and I think he’d be interested.”

Tocchet is 286-265-87 all-time as an NHL head coach.

Bruins Have Started Coaching Search

Since Boston failed to make the playoffs, the Bruins have turned their attention to their coaching search.

Boston has begun narrowing down the list of candidates. At the year-end press conference, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed some of the things he’s looking for in a coach.

“We’ve already started that process. knowing who’s available and narrowing that down as I go through some checkpoints,” Sweeney said. “In terms of hitting the criteria, communication with players nowadays is paramount. Structure, detail and being organized is paramount. You can’t (not) have it and survive. I want a coach that’s going to evolve a little bit offensively. And again, that’s part and parcel with being able to communicate with sometimes younger players and their stubbornness or their inexperience.”

Boston went 33-39-10 last season.