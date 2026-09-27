David Pastrnak Named Boston Bruins Captain

Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak has officially been named the 28th captain in franchise history.

There were rumors in the last week that Pastrnak would be named Boston’s new team captain, and now it’s official, as the Bruins announced the good news on Sunday on social media, with a press conference to come later in the day.

David Pastrnak Named Bruins Captain

Check out what Boston wrote on its social media pages following the announcement of Pastrnak as the new Bruins team captain:

“Serving up the ‘C’ David Pastrnak is the 28th Captain in #NHLBruins history,” the Bruins wrote on X.

It’s an unbelievable honor for Pastrnak, but also one that he truly deserves, as he is Boston’s best player and one of the very best hockey players in the entire NHL.

David Pastrnak at a Glance

Pastrnak was drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and he has been playing for the Bruins ever since then, turning into one of the NHL’s premier wingers during his 12 years in the NHL.

The 30-year-old Czech native has played in 833 regular-season games for the Bruins, scoring 420 goals and 933 points during that time. He has also played in 96 playoff games, scoring 42 goals and 94 points during the postseason, including going to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals in 2019, though the Bruins lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games that year.

Pastrnak is one of the premier wingers in the NHL and is expected to have another monster year for Boston this coming season after scoring 29 goals and 100 points for the B’s last season.

This year, look for Pastrnak to once again score his customary 40 goals and add triple digits in points as he looks to lead Boston back to the playoffs after they lost in the first round this past season.

He is simply one of the best players in the entire league, and although defenseman Charlie McAvoy was likely also considered for the Bruins’ captaincy, ultimately it appears that the team made the correct choice in going with Pastrnak as the 28th captain in Bruins franchise history.