Did Bruins Stumble Onto The NHL’s Most Underrated Duo?

The Boston Bruins were supposed to be facing a transition era, but try telling that to the rest of the NHL. Boston has burst out of the gate to a red-hot 12-4-1 record through its first 17 games, sitting atop the hyper-competitive Atlantic Division and tied for second in the overall league standings.

Historically, any Boston hot streak gets credited to lockdown defense and lights-out goaltending. While those classic Bruins pillars remain solid, this team is quietly torching opponents on the scoresheet. Their 64 goals scored trail only the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference, proving this isn’t just a grind-it-out squad.

David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha Taking Over

At the center of that scoring explosion is superstar winger David Pastrnak. Leading the team with 22 points, Pastrnak remains one of the game’s ultimate offensive catalysts. But he isn’t pulling the sled alone. Center Pavel Zacha has locked in as his primary running mate, morphing a line pairing into one of the most lethal two-man tandems in hockey.

As analyzed on a recent episode of Daily Faceoff LIVE with hosts Tyler Yaremchuk and Jeff Marek, the chemistry between the two Czech stars fully unleashed itself during Boston’s 6-2 beatdown of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pastrnak served up primary assists on both of Zacha’s goals, illustrating just how dangerous they are at even strength.

This isn’t just power-play padding, either. In 166 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time together this season, the Bruins have outscored opponents by a staggering 10-2 margin with Pastrnak and Zacha on the ice.

Different Dynamic Than Bergeron

When Hall-of-Fame center Patrice Bergeron hung up his skates, the obvious question around Boston was how Pastrnak would adapt. Bergeron was the ultimate security blanket—a Selke Trophy powerhouse who drove play by shutting down top lines and winning every critical defensive-zone draw.

Replacing Bergeron directly was impossible, but Zacha hasn’t tried to mimic him. Instead, he’s provided a completely different, modern dynamic that unlocks Pastrnak in unique ways.

Replacing a legend like Bergeron was never about finding a copycat—it was about finding someone who complemented Pastrnak in a whole new way. Where Bergeron was pure structure and defensive mastery, Zacha brings size, rangy forechecking speed, and a ton of grit. He’s the guy doing the dirty work along the boards and digging out pucks, which opens up massive ice for Pastrnak to do what he does best: hunt scoring lanes and destroy goalies. Throw in their natural Czech connection, and it feels like Zacha always knows where Pastrnak is before he even looks up.

The Bruins didn’t need Zacha to become Bergeron 2.0. They just needed a center who could unleash Pastrnak while holding down the fort at even strength. If these two keep outscoring teams 5-to-1 at 5-on-5, Boston won’t just cruise in the Atlantic—they’ll crash the Stanley Cup conversation way earlier than anyone expected.