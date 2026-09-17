Bruins GM Don Sweeney Announces Extension For Young Forward

The Boston Bruins have made several moves so far during the offseason that they hope will help further propel them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season; they returned to the playoffs after missing in 2025, though they’d be eliminated in the opening round by the divisional rival Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins, who lost forward Viktor Arvidsson to free agency and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to trade, saw fit to re-sign one of their young forwards on the eve of Training Camp.

The Boston Bruins Have Re-Signed Matt Poitras To A One-Year Contract

The Bruins announced a one-year contract extension for forward Matt Poitras for the upcoming 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

For Poitras, who was on the ice for the first day of Bruins Training Camp on Thursday, he’s excited for the opportunity to show that he belongs in the NHL.

“Every year is a big year, but yeah, I mean, I really want to work hard here in camp and earn an opportunity to play here and kind of prove that I’m confident in myself that I’m an everyday NHL player but just prove to everybody that I can be in the lineup every night and be relied on,” he said via Bruins Insider Jack Studley on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Matt Poitras Signed A One-Year Extension

Poitras was taken by the Guelph Storm 12th overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, though the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his first season. He broke out in 2022-23, recording 95 points in 63 games to finish tied for fifth in OHL scoring before the Boston Bruins selected him 54th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Poitras earned an NHL roster spot as a 19-year-old after an impressive 2023 preseason. He recorded an assist in his NHL debut and scored his first two goals against Anaheim on Oct. 22, 2023. While suiting up for Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship, a shoulder injury took place that eventually required surgery and ended his rookie season. He finished with five goals and 15 points in 33 games.

Poitras opened 2024-25 with Boston before being assigned to the American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins in November. He responded with 20 points in 23 games and earned another NHL call-up in January 2025. He returned to Providence in March and helped the club reach the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Poitras again started 2025-26 in Providence and later played three games for the Bruins, scoring during Boston’s Stadium Series appearance. He spent the rest of the season in the AHL, recording 44 points in 60 games before adding four points in four playoff games.