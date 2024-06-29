Insider: Bruins’ Interest in $29 Million Free Agent Forward Getting ‘Louder And Louder’

The Boston Bruins are continuing to show interest in pending free agent forward, Elias Lindholm according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Lindholm completed his six-year $29.1 million deal he signed back on July 16, 2018, while he was a member of the Calgary Flames, but was dealt to the Vancouver Canucks on February 1, 2024.

After completing his contract, Lindholm is expected to hit free agency on July 1 and Pagnotta reports that the Bruins are showing plenty of interest in him.

“Chatter over the Boston Bruins and their interest in signing soon-to-be unrestricted free agent center Elias Lindholm is getting louder and louder,” Pagnotta wrote in his article.

The interest between the Bruins and Lindholm is nothing new, as Boston tried to trade him before Vancouver acquired him and even again while he struggled with the Canucks.

Lindholm recorded 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points in 75 games between the Flames and Canucks last season. In the playoffs, he added 5 goals and 5 assists for 10 points in 13 games.

Lindholm is projected to get a seven-year deal worth $8 million per season, according to DailyFaceoff.com.

The Bruins Tried to Trade For Lindholm Last Season

The Bruins have had interest in Lindholm for quite some time, as Boston looked to acquire the Swede after Vancouver acquired him.

Lindholm didn’t fit in great with Vancouver and before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, the Canucks had talks to flip him to Boston, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

“With the Canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they’ve had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the Bruins as part of the machinations needed to make it happen,” Johnston tweeted. “Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts.”

However, the trade didn’t happen, but according to Pagnotta, Boston is hoping to sign him as a free agent come July 1.

Boston Plans to be ‘Aggressive’ in Free Agency

The Bruins were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Florida Panthers.

With Boston falling short of the ultimate goal of winning the cup, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says he plans to be aggressive to make the team better and a true Cup contender for the 2024-25 season.

“I think we’re going to continue to look to strengthen our back end and complement the group we have there. And then from there, it’s sort of like, how much of the pie is left — with the clear acknowledgement that Jeremy is part of this equation,” Sweeney said, via Boston.com. “Perfect world, you have a deal done there prior to [free agency], but it’s okay. … We just have to attack.

“I can’t tell you that we’re going to satisfy every need that our group had identified or you might identify, but we are going to be aggressive to try to improve our hockey club.”

Boston enters the offseason with just over $21.6 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly. However, the Bruins do have several key free agents like Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, Derek Forbot, Matt Grzelcyk, and Jeremy Swayman who is an RFA.