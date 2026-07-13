Former Boston Bruins top Prospect Signs With Stanley Cup Contender

The Boston Bruins have seen several of their all-time greatest players depart in recent years, with the successful core of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand among others either retiring or being traded elsewhere.

However, the Bruins still have a good core group led by David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, and in 2025/26, they made it back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, although they fell in round one to the division rival Buffalo Sabres. Heading into the off-season, they still had some work to do as they look to go from post-season threat to genuine contenders, and while they’ve made some moves, they’ve also let a former top prospect walk away.

Fabian Lysell Signs in the Western Conference

Back in 2021, the Boston Bruins used the No. 21 overall pick on Swedish winger Fabian Lysell, and after dominating the American Hockey League immediately upon arrival with the Providence Bruins, hopes were sky high for the talented winger as a potential middle-six player of the future.

In two seasons before making it to the NHL, Lysell combined to post 19 goals and 87 points in 110 games played, and in 2024/25, he would make his debut with the Bruins, playing in 12 games and putting up 1 goal and 3 points in that time. Unfortunately, he would never make it back to the NHL again in Boston, and now, seeking opportunity elsewhere, the Colorado Avalanche have announced the signing of the 23-year-old forward.

The deal is for one season, and while Lysell will no doubt begin the year in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, after all the injuries we saw the Avalanche deal with this past season, there’s no doubting that he will likely be called upon at some point in 2026/27.

Can Lysell be an Impact Player in the NHL?

While the Bruins seemingly gave up on Lysell early in his career, he continued to dominate the AHL over the past two years, posting 18 goals and 74 points over 109 games, but unfortunately, he’s just never been given a true shot to prove his worth in the NHL. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, there’s question marks over whether his size can allow him to compete at the highest level, but with this type of consistent offensive production for a player that’s still only 23, this is a no-brainer move for the Avalanche.

For the Bruins however, it’s a head scratcher that he was never at least given a significant role in the bottom-six, but with the likes of James Hagens and Fraser Minten both taking up spots on the Bruins third-line moving forward, any potential opportunity for Lysell has, for all intents and purposes, been blocked.

Now, he’ll hope to get an opportunity in Colorado, and while he may never get that full-time NHL role that many expected for him when he was selected with the No. 21 overall pick five years ago, a fresh start and new teammates may be just what he needs to finally live up to the expectations in the National Hockey League.