Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Named Biggest Villain

In March of 2025, the Boston Bruins shocked their fans by trading their captain Brad Marchand to the divisional rival Florida Panthers, the same club that had eliminated them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

In return for Marchand, the Bruins received a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick (which upgraded to a first-round pick after the Panthers advanced past the second round of the playoffs en route to the Stanley Cup) and retained 50% of Marchand’s salary.

The move paid off tremendously for the Panthers, who won their second straight Stanley Cup. Marchand earned his second Stanley Cup ring, and scored several huge goals for the Panthers as part of their playoff run. He then cashed in during the offseason, signing a six-year, $31.5 million extension to remain with the Panthers.

However, Marchand remains at the top of the list for the billing of the biggest villain in the history of another key Bruins rival – the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Former Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Named Biggest Villain For Maple Leafs

During a recent airing of the popular TSN show “OverDrive”, NHL Insider Bryan Hayes named Brad Marchand as the biggest villain that the Maple Leafs have faced because of his time both with the Bruins and the Panthers, both of which involved dealing Toronto painful postseason losses.

“Absolutely, Brad Marchand is number one,” Hayes said. “Marchand licked people. There’s no statute of limitations on that. And the guy is, what is he, 5-0 in Game 7s against the Maple Leafs? They know how to defend. Really, he plays this market like a fiddle. He does it better than anybody else.”

However, fellow Insider Jonas Siegel maintained the position he’d written about in a piece for The Athletic recently naming Sam Bennett as the true No. 1 villain of the Maple Leafs.

“They asked of all time, and like I don’t know all time. I just went in this last little bucket of years, and I picked Sam Bennett. I thought that was pretty obvious,” Siegel said.

Brad Marchand Said That He Nearly Joined The Maple Leafs In 2025

Because of the difficult salary cap situation that the Florida Panthers were facing, Marchand wasn’t sure if they’d be able to fit him under the cap and said that he nearly joined the Maple Leafs before signing a six year extension to remain in Florida.

However, Marchand said that his decision about potentially joining the Maple Leafs was hindered by what he believes was former star Mitch Marner being run out of town.

“It’s unfortunate the fans ran (Mitch) Marner out of town,” Marchand said in January before facing the Leafs. “I mean, that’s a huge impact for their group. He’s a point-per-game player — that hurts.”

He continued:

“It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go,” he said.

He later added, “(Toronto’s) a great team, great organization, but once the opportunity to sign (in Florida) came up, it was kind of no question it’s where I wanted to be.”

In his first full year with the Panthers, Marchand scored 27 goals with 27 assists while being limited to 57 games because of injury.