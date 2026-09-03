Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Trolls Senators

There are few better pests in the National Hockey League than former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who is now with the Florida Panthers following a stunning 2025 NHL Trade Deadline deal.

Marchand, who helped the Bruins win their first Stanley Cup since the early 1970s in his rookie campaign in 2011, subsequently helped the Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champions and signed a multi-year extension to remain in Florida that summer.

Speaking of major trades involving the Panthers and an Atlantic Division rival, the Ottawa Senators traded captain Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers, where he joins forces not only with Marchand, but with his brother Matthew Tkachuk along with Sam Bennett.

Former Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Trolled The Senators On Social Media

The Senators need a new team captain following the trade of Tkachuk to the Panthers. Accoridng to Puck Empire, they’re reportedly deciding between three different candidates.

Puck Empire reported:

“The Ottawa Senators are reportedly “closing in on a decision on who is going to replace Brady Tkachuk,” and their big-three of Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle, and Jake Sanderson are believed to be the finalists. Who should get the ‘C’?”

“Hahaha …..Stutzle…..hahaha,” Marchand responded.

And instantly, the fans began chiming in, led by one fan who is clearly not a fan of the former Bruins captain.

“The guy who abandoned his team for a few hundred grand has no business chirping anyone else about being Captain. Worse Bruins Captain ever. Although it must get boring for him trying to rehab from another injury. If he’s even trying. He got his bag. That’s all that matters,” the fan said.

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “What does Marchand know about being a captain? How long was he captain of the Bruins before he turned his back on them? He wasn’t close to the same league as Chara and Bergeron in Boston.”

Another fan wrote, “You know its bad in Ottawa when other players in the league are commenting on the next captain. Maybe its time to trade Stutzle.”

Meanwhile, this fan chimed in with, “It’s starting to seem more and more likely that Brady and Timmy had a rift in their friendship by the end of last season.”

The Bruins Traded Brad Marchand To The Panthers In 2025

In a move that still makes Bruins fans cringe to this day, they traded Marchand, who succeeded Patrice Bergeron as captain upon his retirement in 2023, to the Panthers.

In return, the Bruins received a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

But any hope that Bruins fans had of a reunion with Marchand was put to rest just weeks after he helped Florida repeat as Stanley Cup champions, as he signed a six-year extension to remain with the Panthers through his early 40s.

Marchand, who scored 27 goals with 27 assists last season for Florida, was one of many Panthers players who missed multiple games with injury, ultimately leading to the Panthers missing the postseason. But now, with Brady Tkachuk in the fold along with a healthy Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov, they’re hoping to go for hockey’s top prize once again next spring.