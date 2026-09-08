Fraser Minten Reacts to Signing Long-Term Extension With Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Fraser Minten shared his reaction after signing a long-term contract extension with the club.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday that they have signed Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million extension. He was already under contract for this coming season with the B’s, so Minten will be under Boston’s control for the next eight seasons under the terms of his new deal, and he couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

Fraser Minten Reacts to Bruins Contract Extension

Speaking to NHL.com after signing his extension with Boston, Minten shared his reaction after inking a long-term deal.

“Super excited to be a Bruin here for the next seven years. I was hoping, through exit meetings (last season), I got the sense that there’d be an offer potentially coming through from (Bruins general manager) Don (Sweeney), so once the calendar turned and I was eligible for that I was expecting to hear something and I was happy it came out the way it did. I’ve loved everything since I’ve been here, the fans, the city, the organization, the culture that’s here, the history of winning. We’ve got the belief here that we can get to that again, so super happy to get signed up for a long time and get a chance to do that,” Minten said.

Fraser Minten Says New Contract Won’t Change His Mindset

Sometimes in professional sports, athletes mail it in after they secure the bag.

Minten, however, is assuring Bruins fans that won’t be the case with him, as he promises to carry the same approach he has had in the past into this coming season with the Bruins.

“I think I want to have a good camp, start the year off right. (I’m) still pretty fresh in this league, so I’ve got a long way to go to establish myself as a long-term core guy who’s really valuable to the team, so just continue with the process and continue to improve,” Minten said.

Minten scored 17 goals and had 35 points in 82 regular-season games with Boston this past season, and both he and the team are hoping that he can take an even greater leap this coming year.

“It’s hard to quantify exactly … but I think I can continue to improve for sure. Want to be a guy who can produce more offense and create more goals. Obviously every team wants that and it would be great if I could be able to provide that… You get respect through your actions, not through your contract, so … continue to work hard and be a good teammate and gain the respect of everyone and become a leader that way,” Minten said.

The Bruins got a steal of a deal when they traded defenseman Brandon Carlo for Minten and a pair of draft picks from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Even if those draft picks never pan out, the fact that Minten is already as good as he is makes this trade a massive win for the Bruins.