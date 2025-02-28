Insider Links Division Rival as Potential Trade Destination for Bruins’ Marchand

The Boston Bruins are outside of a playoff spot and their captain Brad Marchand has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate.

Marchand is set to be a free agent on July 1. With Boston potentially being sellers, they could look to trade him. If he is on the trade block, several teams will be interested in him, but one insider links a division rival as a trade destination.

NHL insider Shayna Goldman of The Athletic, lists division rival Tampa Bay Lightning as a potential trade destination for Marchand if the Bruins trade him.

“What is one thing the Lightning and Marchand have in common? Both failed to get past the Panthers last season. That is who the Lightning are on track to face in Round 1. So, the pesky winger could help address their biggest area of need,” Goldman wrote. “The Lightning’s most pressing need is forward depth. Tampa Bay is a top-heavy team, management can approach it two ways. Shopping on a budget to add quantity over quality or taking a big swing at an all-situation forward such as Marchand.”

Although Goldman thinks the Lightning could look to acquire Marchand, it would be a hard trade to pull off.

“Marchand can elevate the Lightning in any situation; it would just take some creativity to make a deal,” Goldman added. “Either the Bruins would have to retain salary, or a third-party broker would have to get involved. The Lightning’s prospect pool is pretty thin. But the team has two seconds in 2025 (from the Kings and Maple Leafs) and all of its 2026 picks.”

Marchand is in the final year of his eight-year $49 million deal with the Bruins. This season, he’s recorded 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 60 games.

How Would Marchand Fit With Lightning?

If Tampa Bay acquires Marchand, he would add some more depth scoring to the lineup.

The Lightning have one of the best first lines in all of hockey, but the third and fourth lines have struggled. By adding Marchand, Goldman believes the Bruins captain could play on the second or third line as well as the power play.

“Lightning and Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper saw firsthand what Marchand still has left in the tank at the 4 Nations Face-Off — just in a reduced capacity,” Goldman wrote. “His role in Tampa Bay would likely be somewhere between his fourth-line role for Canada and top-six usage in Boston. The Lightning could use him in the middle six. Whether he slots on the right of fellow Team Canada forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel in shutdown minutes or on Nick Paul’s left on the third line.”

Tampa Bay is 34-20-4 and in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Marchand Wants to Remain With Bruins

With Boston outside of a playoff spot, Marchand has been involved in trade rumors, but he wants to remain with the Bruins.

Marchand has spent this entire career with the team and he says he wants to be a Bruin for life.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career,” Marchand said. “That hasn’t changed. They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to be playing for this team and I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So yeah, it’s always been a goal.”

Marchand was selected 71st overall in the 2006 NHL draft by Boston. He helped the Bruins win the Cup in 2011.