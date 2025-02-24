Insider Links Bruins as Potential Landing Spot For $36 Million Star

The Boston Bruins are battling for a playoff spot and one insider expects them to be buyers ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders has been mentioned as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period ranks Nelson second on his trade bait board and listed the Bruins as one of several teams linked to the star forward.

“Nelson is eligible to become a UFA this July and prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, contract talks were minimal. They’ve since engaged, and GM Lou Lamoriello is not committed to selling off pieces just yet. If the Islanders fall out of the race by the deadline, Nelson’s price tag is believed to include a first-round draft pick, as reported,” Pagnotta wrote.

Nelson is in the final year of his six-year $36 million deal. With the Islanders outside of a playoff spot, he has been rumored to be in trade talks and does seem likely to be dealt.

Nelson would become a top-six forward for Boston and add some much-needed offense to the Bruins lineup. The star forward has recorded 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points in 56 games.

Nelson Open to Staying With Islanders

Although Nelson is one of the top trade candidates ahead of the deadline, the star forward is open to re-signing with the Islanders.

Nelson says he likes playing for Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello and enjoys playing for the Islanders.

“I want what’s best for me, family, team and everything. So, there’s a lot of factors that go into it,” Nelson said. “I know everybody kind of wants an answer right now, but that’s not how the world works. You don’t always get what you want, too. Lou is a great guy. I love playing for him. He’s a great man, he’s done a lot for me. He’s given me a great opportunity the last seven years I’ve had him. And, he’s an influential guy in hockey in general.”

Nelson also says he isn’t letting the trade chatter impact him as the focus is on trying to get the Islanders into the playoffs.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation from outside and different things. And, people have already decided for me a couple of times what’s going to happen,” said Nelson. “It’s all outside, and we’ll handle everything, and everything will sort itself out.”

Nelson is a one-time NHL All-Star.

Bruins GM Hoping to Extend Star Forward

Although Pagnotta linked the Bruins to Nelson, the top priority for Boston is to re-sign captain Brad Marchand.

Marchand is a pending free agent and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says he will do whatever it takes to re-sign him.

“That’s always been my ultimate goal,” Sweeney said. “We’ve been in negotiations with Brad and communicating with him throughout the year. We’ll have to have a conversation now that the 4 Nations is over and sit down with Brad and his representatives and have a clearer path in the next two weeks as to what his final outcome will be.”

Marchand has spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins. He helped Boston win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and is a two-time NHL All-Star.