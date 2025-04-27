Insider Claims Bruins’ Goalie is Seeking a Trade This Summer

The Boston Bruins had a disappointing season as they failed to make the playoffs.

The Bruins are looking to be aggressive in the offseason to try and get back into contention. However, NHL insider James Murphy of RG.com reports goalie Joonas Korpisalo isn’t happy with his role and is open to being traded.

“I’m hearing his name out there more and more,” an NHL executive source told RG Media. “He’s not happy and thinks he earned more playing time. He’s more than open to exploring trade options.”

Murphy reports he heard Korpisalo’s name was involved in trade talks at the deadline, but nothing came to fruition.

“They got calls and I know that,” a trusted NHL source said. “What materialized and how far, I can’t tell you, but there was some interest.”

Boston acquired Korpisalo in a trade with the Ottawa Senators last June. With the Bruins this season, Koprisalo went 11-10-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV% as he appeared in just 27 games.

Korpisalo has three years left on his five-year, $20 million deal.

Korpisalo Frustrated With His Role With Bruins

Murphy’s report comes after Koprisalo vented his frustration with how often he played this past season for the Bruins.

At the Bruins’ year-end media availability, Korpisalo said he wanted to play more as he felt he couldn’t get into a rhythm with the lack of games he played.

“I don’t think there’s any goalie in the league who’s really comfortable playing 20 to 25 games,” Korpisalo told the assembled media that day,” Korpisalo said on April 17. “So I’m going to push for more games, and we’ll see what happens. I was pretty open when I got into the season. And always, you just try to put everything you have out there, make your mark to gain some playing time.

“But you just do what’s best for you every day. And try your best and work hard. That way you might earn some more playing time. But you know, sometimes it’s not up to me (with) who’s going to play more. And whatever role it is, you do the best you can in that role,” Koprisalo added.

Korpisalo is a one-time NHL All-Star.

Bruins Expect to be a Playoff Team Next Season

Boston struggled in the second-half of the season and ended the year with one of the worst records in the NHL.

After the disappointing season, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs made it clear the goal is to be a playoff team next season.

“We’ve spoken at great length about this. The team that we currently have, (if) healthy and with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate that we’ll have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026,” Jacobs said.

The Bruins will have plenty of cap space to fill needs in the offseason. Boston’s general manager, Don Sweeney, also says it’ll be a mix of offseason moves and in-house replacements to add to the roster.

“It’s going to be a combination of both,” Sweeney said. “You saw players step into the vacancies of those situations. And, at times, do a pretty good job, and other times struggle.”

Boston ended the year with a record of 33-39-10 and was second-last in the East.