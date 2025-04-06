Insider Expects Bruins to Spend ‘Aggressively’ in Free Agency

The Boston Bruins had a disappointing 2024-25 NHL season, which saw them last in the Eastern Confernece.

Boston has struggled in the second-half, including being on a 10-game losing streak. The Bruins ended up being sellers at the trade deadline, but the hope for Boston is they will be back competing for a playoff spot next season.

NHL insider Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub joined Daily Faceoff Live, and he is confident Boston will be aggressive in free agency to improve their roster.

” I believe (the Bruins) are going to spend to the cap next year. I think they are going to be very aggressive,” Anderson said on April 4. “Obviously, it may depend on how the ping pong balls fall, and if they get the first overall pick, you don’t want to eat it all up right away, because you obviously have to have a second contract for that player.

“But, they are not a team that looks at themselves and says ‘we want to retool or a lengthy rebuild.’ I can tell you right now that ownership is not about that. They do not believe in retools or rebuilds in terms of stripping it down completely,” Anderson added.

Boston currently has over $27 million in cap space entering the offseason, according to PuckPedia. So, with plenty of cap space, Anderson is confident that the Bruins will be aggressive in trades and free agency to make them a playoff team again in 2026.

Insider Believes Bruins Will be ‘Big Time’ Players

With Boston having plenty of cap space and a desire to be competitive, Anderson thinks the Bruins will be after the big-name players in free agency.

Ultimately, Anderson thinks the Bruins could be the team to watch in the offseason.

“I think they’re going to be big-time players,” Anderson said. “And I look at things like this. The business model isn’t hurting, but it will if you keep this kind of roster. They have a season ticket waiting list, but ticket prices in Boston have gone up 13% over the last two years. I believe it’s the second-highest get-in in the United States behind Madison Square Garden. So fans want a reason to come to the games. What you have right now is not a reason to come to the games.

“So I think their star power is really lacking. And for that reason, I expect them to try to make a move for a big-time player in free agency, because that’s when ownership gets their eyebrows raised a little bit, when the business suffers. And it hasn’t happened yet, but if they roll out this roster in the fall, it’s going to hurt, and it’s going to hurt them in a big way,” Anderson concluded.

The Bruins are also in the running for the first overall pick, which could help them turn it around just a year after being one of the worst teams in the NHL.

Bruins GM Confident in Group

Despite being sellers at the trade deadline, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney remains confident in his team.

Sweeney says he didn’t completely tear the team down as he says the pieces are there for them to be competitive next season.

“Regardless, that’s a difficult thing. But, the message is clearly not about, you know, we didn’t burn it down. We have a lot of guys. A couple of those guys in particular are injured, that are big, big players and pieces to our group,” Sweeney said on March 7. “Now, we have to do a better job of building around it and turning the course that says we’re back. And that’s the job.”

Boston is 31-37-9 and tied for last in the East.