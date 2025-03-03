Insider Expects Bruins to Trade 2 Forwards, Unlikely to Deal Another

The Boston Bruins are outside of a playoff spot and expected to be sellers ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Boston has struggled this season and with the deadline approaching, the Bruins are looking to trade some pending free agents. NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported that Boston is likely to trade Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau.

“These are unusual times on Causeway, where a perennial buyer has had to slowly get its mind around the prospect of selling. That task was made a little more difficult last week when Trent Frederic suffered a lower-body injury that left him in a walking boot. Still, there’s a belief the injured forward will be dealt in the days ahead along with, perhaps, fellow rental Justin Brazeau,” the article read.

Frederic and Brazeau are bottom-six forwards who playoff teams would like to add to their lineup. However, the big question around Boston is the future of captain Brad Marchand.

Marchand is a pending free agent but LeBrun and Johnston don’t expect the Bruins to trade him.

“Meanwhile, it’s down to white-knuckle time on negotiations with captain Brad Marchand. Both sides would like to get something done, with the term being the main sticking point in talks to date,” they reported. “One thing that does not appear likely is Boston shipping the heart-and-soul legacy player out of town.”

Boston is 28-26-8 and two points out of a playoff spot.

Bruins GM Wants to Keep Marchand

Marchand’s name has come up in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline. However, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says they aren’t looking to trade him.

Ahead of the deadline, Sweeney spoke to the media and said his ultimate goal is to keep Marchand with the team.

“That’s always been my ultimate goal,” Sweeney said. “We’ve been in negotiations with Brad and communicating with him throughout the year. We’ll have to have a conversation now that the 4 Nations is over and sit down with Brad and his representatives and have a clearer path in the next two weeks as to what his final outcome will be.”

Boston selected Marchand with the 71st overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft. He helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Marchand Says Goal is to Retire in Boston

Although Marchand’s name has come up in trade rumors, the captain is hopeful to not be dealt.

Marchand says his goal is to remain with the Bruins and retire with the only team he’s ever played for.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career,” Marchand said. “That hasn’t changed. They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to be playing for this team and I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So yeah, that’s always been a goal.”

However, Marchand says he’s just focusing on what he can control ahead of the deadline.

“Even in your best years, guys get moved or things happen,” Marchand said. “You have no control over things like that and you really can’t get caught up worrying about it. The team is always going to do what they feel is best for the group.”

Marchand has recorded 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 61 games this season.