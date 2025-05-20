Insider Links Bruins to Offer Sheeting Star Forward to ‘Weaken’ Rival

The Boston Bruins are hoping to be competitive next season, and one insider thinks they could offer sheet a rival’s star young forward.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is a pending RFA and could be offer sheeted this summer. He could be in line for a massive payday. NHL insider Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic links Boston to offering Knies a deal to try and weaken their rival.

“History says Sweeney will not hold back considering the urgency of the situation. He will have free rein to spend up to the $95.5 million ceiling in 2025-26,” Shinzawa wrote. “If he wants a dynamic addition, Mitch Marner is waiting to become the NHL’s highest-paid player. If he views an offer sheet as a mechanism to quicken the rebuild and weaken a rival, signing Matthew Knies would check both boxes. The extension does not alter Sweeney’s plan. It hints at what is to come: a daring step forward.”

Knies could be a top-six forward for the Bruins. Given he’s just 22 years old, Knies could also be a key part in helping Boston not just be competitive next season but for years to come.

With the Maple Leafs this past season, Knies recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games. He will be in line for a massive contract extension, likely exceeding $8 million per season.

Bruins Give GM An Extension

Despite Boston missing the playoffs and being one of the worst teams this past season, the team announced a two-year contract extension to Don Sweeney.

Although the Bruins struggled last season, Boston’s president, Cam Neely, has full confidence in Sweeney.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” Neely said in a statement. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention.

“He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach. While also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period,” Neely added. “I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months. And excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

Sweeney, meanwhile, says he’s excited to remain the Bruins GM and is confident he can bring a Cup back to Boston.

Knies Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

Although Shinzawa links Boston to Knies this summer, the star forward has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto.

Knies is a pending RFA, and at locker cleanout day, the star forward made it clear he wants to remain with the Maple Leafs.

“I want to be here,” Knies said. “I want to play here. That’s all that matters to me.”

Knies says he doesn’t have any plans to sign an offer sheet as his goal is to be with the Maple Leafs for the foreseeable future.

Knies was selected 57th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs.