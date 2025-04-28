Insider Predicts Bruins Extend Key Forward to Massive 6-Year Deal

The Boston Bruins are expected to be aggressive in the offseason after a disappointing year.

Boston failed to make the playoffs and was sellers at the deadline. The Bruins will look to add new players to their roster, but they also have a key pending free agent and star forward, Morgan Geekie. Bruins insider Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic predicts Boston will re-sign Geekie to a six-year, $30 million deal, which is $5 million per season.

“The priority is locking up Morgan Geekie, who made a first-line breakthrough with his 33-goal explosion. He is an ideal second-tier fixture as a multi-position forward with a shooter’s approach and a willingness to be physical. Geekie’s connection with Pastrnak is undeniable,” Shinzawa wrote. “Not only would re-signing Geekie early eliminate the threat of arbitration, but it also would give Sweeney a sharper snapshot of how much dough he’ll have to spend in free agency.”

Geekie was a key member of the Bruins’ roster this past season and had a career year. He finished his two-year, $4 million deal and will get a hefty raise this summer.

Geekie recorded 33 goals and 24 assists for 57 points in 77 games, which are all career highs for the forward. If he re-signs in Boston, he could remain on the top line with David Pastrnak, or could be a solid second-line winger to add some offense to another line.

Bruins GM Hopeful to Extend Geekie

After the season ended, Boston general manager Don Sweeney made it clear he’s interested in re-signing Geekie.

Sweeney also says he’s interested in a long-term deal with Geekie, who’s a pending RFA.

“We have an interest in getting in front of that,” Sweeney said. “Because that sometimes sets up what other things you may or may not want to do. We’d like to sign him to a longer-term deal.”

Bringing back Geekie would help Boston be a competitive team next season, which is the team’s goal.

“We’ve spoken at great length about this,” Bruins’ CEO Charlie Jacobs said. “The team we currently have — healthy — with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate we will have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026.”

Boston finished the year with the second-worst record in the East with a record of 33-39-10.

Geekie Wants to Return to Bruins

Although Boston’s season didn’t go as expected, Geekie had a good year.

With Geekie set to be an RFA, he says he’s hopeful to be back in Boston and wants to be with the Bruins for as long as possible.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that. Obviously, no one wants to go to arbitration. It’s not a fun time for anybody,” Geekie said at the year-end media availability. “I’m gonna prepare like I’m gonna be at training camp on Day 1. It’s not something I’m going to give too much thought about. I’ll leave it up to my agent and Don (Sweeney) and Cam (Neely), just go about my business and things will play out how they’re gonna play out. I love playing in Boston. My family loves it here. It’s one of those things I really hope works out, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Geekie also says it’s his goal to be in Boston long-term as he enjoys being a Bruin.

“Any time you can stick around — like I said, I love it here. I’d love to be here as long as I can,” Geekie said. “That’s definitely a goal, especially with a family now, being able to be in one spot would be awesome.”

Geekie is on his third NHL team.