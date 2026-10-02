Boston Bruins Announce Jeremy Swayman Decision for Jets Matchup

The Boston Bruins will be facing the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night for the second game of their season.

The Bruins are entering this game with momentum. This is because Boston defeated the New York Rangers 3-0 in their season opener on Tuesday.

Now, as the Bruins prepare for their game against the Jets, they have announced a decision regarding goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Jeremy Swayman Starting Second Straight Game for Bruins

After starting for Boston in their season opener, Swayman is set to start against the Jets based on their morning skate lines. In addition, the Bruins are not making any changes to their forward lines and defense pairings.

With the Bruins set to play games on back-to-back nights, there were questions about who Boston would start against Winnipeg. Yet, instead of going with Michael DiPietro against the Jets, the Bruins will be starting Swayman.

With this news, it seems likely that DiPietro will start for Boston against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Wild are expected to be a better team than the Jets this season, so it seemed possible that the Bruins would save Swayman for that contest.

Taking a Look at Swayman

Swayman had a fantastic first start for the Bruins this season. He stopped all 24 shots he faced against the Rangers for the shutout. Now, he will be aiming to keep his momentum going by having another strong night against the Jets.

Swayman was also excellent for the Bruins last season. In 55 games with Boston in 2025-26, he posted a 31-18-4 record, a .907 save percentage, and a 2.71 goals-against average. With these numbers, he was one of three Vezina Trophy finalists.

It will now be interesting to see what Swayman can do against the Jets from here.